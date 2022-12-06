New Federal Electoral Map for Manitoba Tabled in the House of Commons

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The report by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Manitoba, outlining the proposed changes to the province's federal electoral map, was tabled in the House of Commons today. Sent to the Speaker of the House through the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, the report will be reviewed by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs.

The Commission was tasked with proposing new boundaries that, as best as possible, maintain population equality while considering social and geographic factors, including respect for communities of interest or identity and historical patterns of previous boundaries. These criteria along with the public feedback gathered at public hearings held between September 7 and 22, 2022, all factored into the report tabled in the House today.

"The Commission would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all the Manitobans who made the effort to contribute to the important democratic exercise of determining fair and reasonable boundaries for Manitoba's 14 electoral districts. We learned a great deal from these submissions and, after careful review and considering their cumulative effect, made significant modifications to our initial proposal. We are satisfied that we have balanced our statutory obligations with the views of the people of Manitoba striving for the goal of effective representation," said the Honourable Justice Diana M. Cameron , Chair of the three-member commission.

To read the report and for more information on the next steps in the redistribution process, visit www.redistribution2022.ca .

Information

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Manitoba

Website: redistribution2022.ca

Email: [email protected]

Telephone (toll-free): 1-800-463-6868

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Manitoba

For further information: Media enquiries: [email protected]