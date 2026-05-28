OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Canada stands as a proud and independent power, defined by diverse identities, a federal parliamentary system, and strong institutions. But did you know that many of these foundations were forged in response to a war south of the border? Opening tomorrow at the Canadian War Museum, Close to Conflict – Canada and the American Civil War explores five complex legacies of the conflict for Canada and reveals a powerful and often overlooked truth: the American Civil War didn't just remake the United States -- it was foundational to the development of the Canada we know today.

"Although this country never officially took part in the American Civil War, Canada and its people were profoundly and lastingly shaped by that conflict," says James Whitham, Director General, Canadian War Museum and Vice-President, Research, Collections and Exhibitions, Canadian Museum of History. "We hope this exhibition will inspire visitors to reflect upon the enduring impact of the Civil War on Canada's society, politics and military, and on their own lives."

Five zones, each anchored by a contemporary perspective from a current expert, explore specific legacies of the Civil War in Canada and their relevance today. Archival photographs, documents, and around 100 objects and artifacts highlight

the experiences of formerly enslaved Black Americans who sought freedom in Canada and began a struggle for social justice and equality that continues today;

the ways the Civil War accelerated the development of Canada's armed forces;

the stories of thousands of people in Canada who enlisted on both sides of the conflict and contributed to a tradition of Canadians serving in foreign wars;

the war's formative influence on Confederation and Canada's westward expansion; and

the enduring effects of a newly surveyed and enforced Canada–United States border on Plains First Nations.

In specific sections that include the experiences of Black and Indigenous communities, the Museum worked closely with respected experts to shape exhibition content and ensure an accurate representation of history.

Some of the fascinating stories and objects include: an example of a surgical kit that would have been used by British North American doctors serving in the Union Army, a page from a Montréal hotel register signed by John Wilkes Booth (the man who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865), the Governor General's throne from the 1860s, and the uniform and sword of Union Army Captain John Lonergan, who, after receiving the Medal of Honor for gallantry at the Battle of Gettysburg, re-enlisted to patrol the northern border against Confederate incursions from Canada.

Close to Conflict – Canada and the American Civil War was developed by the Canadian War Museum. It will be presented in the Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae Gallery from May 29, 2026 to February 28, 2027. For more information and to explore related events and programming, please visit the exhibition page at warmuseum.ca.

The Canadian War Museum is Canada's national museum of military history. Its mission is to promote public understanding of Canada's military history in its personal, national and international dimensions.

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SOURCE Canadian War Museum

For images and interviews, please contact: Avra Gibbs Lamey, Senior Communications and Media Relations Officer, Canadian War Museum, Telephone: 613-791-0910, [email protected]