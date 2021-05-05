NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support workers in the natural resource sectors.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $50,000 investment to the City of North Vancouver to install an electric vehicle (EV) fast charger to encourage the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).

The project puts British Columbians in the driver's seat and on the road to a net-zero future by giving them more green options on their roads to get to where they need to go.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, the fast charger is now available for public use and offers quick access to the TransCanada Highway, benefiting residents and visitors travelling between Vancouver and Whistler.

The City of North Vancouver and the Government of British Columbia, through the CleanBC Go Electric Program, also contributed to this initiative, bringing the total project cost to $140,000.

The federal government has invested over $600 million to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure readily available. This includes helping establish a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in more localized areas where Canadians live, work and play. This investment also supports natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors, hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres, the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies and the development of enabling codes and standards. The government is providing incentives of up to $5,000 to increase affordability for Canadian consumers to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These initiatives complement Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which proposes to further accelerate ZEV adoption through an additional $150 million for infrastructure and an additional $287 million for purchasing incentives for Canadians.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low-carbon future and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Canadians want greener options to get to where they need to go. We're making EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure readily available, allowing Canadians to be in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible to Canadians is a key part of our plan to create a healthier future and a stronger economy. By installing charging stations in our communities, we are cutting pollution and creating good jobs here in my community of North Vancouver and across the country."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"More and more British Columbians are switching to electric vehicles to save on fuel costs and reduce air pollution. Through CleanBC, we're working with our partners to expand our EV charging network in North Vancouver and across the province — making it easier for drivers to go electric and putting B.C. on the road to a clean energy future."

Bruce Ralston

British Columbia's Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

"Choosing the sustainable option should be easy. We're making investments in sustainable transportation so that it's more accessible to people while furthering our goal of creating a more vibrant community and a healthy, natural environment for future generations."



Linda Buchanan

Mayor of the City of North Vancouver

