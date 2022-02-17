WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EV) in the Yukon and across the country.

Today, Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $595,000 investment in the Government of Yukon to install 14 EV fast chargers in communities and remote locations, making inter-community EV transit possible across the Yukon.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, all chargers will be available to Yukoners by November 30, 2022. The Government of Yukon also contributed $970,000, bringing the total project cost to $1,565,000.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals that build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in the Yukon, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future, and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Transitioning to cleaner and green forms of transportation is a critical step in addressing man-made climate change and moving toward a more sustainable future. This investment will help support the installation of 200 EV charging stations in the Yukon, reduce our emissions and will help make it possible to travel to all road-accessible communities in the territory using electric vehicles by 2027."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

"Thanks to the Government of Canada's support, the Yukon has been able to expand our existing charging network from five community fast chargers to 12 with another seven to be installed in 2022. This work will allow Yukoners to travel more broadly across the territory using electric vehicles. We look forward to continuing our collaborative work to invest in our green economy, support electric vehicle technology, and shift our transportation infrastructure."

The Honourable John Streicker

Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources, Government of Yukon

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers coast to coast and where Canadians live work and play.

To date, over 130,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

