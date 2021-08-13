New EV Chargers Coming to Ontario

INGERSOLL, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric — transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $99,900 investment to ERTH Corp to install 21 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the province to put Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future. ERTH Corp is also contributing $236,946 toward this initiative, bringing the total project cost to $336,846.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, all chargers are installed and available for public use.

Since 2015, Canada has made a historic investment of over $1 billion so far to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and now we're building more right here in Ontario. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"ERTH Corporation and our municipal partners are committed to installing a public charging infrastructure necessary to support the widespread use of EVs in our communities. The federal funding provided through Natural Resources Canada's ZEVIP to install 21 EV chargers has been critical to achieving this important commitment."

Chris White

President and CEO, ERTH Corporation

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. There are over 6,000 publically accessible charging stations across Canada , compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations.

, compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new charging stations available to Canadians.

There are more than 50 models of zero-emission vehicles Canadians can choose from to make greener transportation choices.

