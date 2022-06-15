New EV Chargers Coming to Ontario

REGION OF PEEL, ON, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EVs) in Ontario and across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $525,000 investment in the Region of Peel to install 69 EV chargers at workplaces, public places and for light-duty fleets in Peel.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), all chargers will be installed by March 2024. The Region of Peel, the City of Mississauga , Credit Valley Conservation and the Town of Caledon have also contributed to the project, for a total project cost of more than $1.6 million.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

Budget 2022 proposes to invest an additional $1.7 billion to extend the government's purchase incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs. In support of the government's objective of adding 50,000 zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) chargers to Canada's network, Budget 2022 also provides an additional $400 million to Natural Resources Canada to continue deploying zero-emission vehicle infrastructure by extending the ZEVIP to March 2027, complemented by $500 million that Canada's Infrastructure Bank will invest in large-scale ZEV charging and refueling infrastructure that is revenue-generating and in the public interest.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Ontario, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"The Government of Canada is actively supporting the deployment of clean and affordable electric vehicle infrastructure. That's why I am pleased to see our government's investment of $525,000 to install 69 EV chargers in Peel Region, including in Mississauga. This investment will support Canadians in making the switch to an electric vehicle while fighting climate change and improving our local air quality."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra,

Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Mississauga Centre

"The Region of Peel understands the importance of adopting electric vehicles in our community. Driving ZEVs is one of the most impactful choices Peel residents and businesses can make to help reduce their carbon footprint and address the climate emergency. The Region looks forward to continuing our work as part of the Peel Climate Change Partnership and accelerating ZEV uptake across the community."

Nando Iannicca,

Regional Chair, Region of Peel

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers coast to coast.

To date, over 136,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

Related Information

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]