NANAIMO, BC, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $200,000 investment to install four electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers at the Nanaimo Airport to encourage the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) by British Columbians as part of the Government of Canada's commitment to building a clean energy future.

The EV chargers, funded through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, are now available for public use and support the government's goal to have 100 percent of passenger vehicle sales being ZEV by 2040 by giving Canadians more green options on their roads to get to where they need to go.

The Government of British Columbia, through the CleanBC Go Electric Program, and the Nanaimo Airport also each contributed $100,000 to this initiative, bringing the total project cost to $400,000.

The Government of Canada has provided over $600 million to help make EVs more affordable and infrastructure more readily available. This includes support for the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, as well as charging in more localized areas, such as retail stores, apartment buildings, on-street and workplaces. This investment also includes establishing natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres.

The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. Funding will also support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards. To make these vehicles more affordable, the Government is providing incentives of up to $5,000 for Canadian consumers to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments will be complemented by commitments included in the recent Fall Economic Statement and Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which proposes to further accelerate zero-emission vehicle uptake by providing an additional $150 million, starting in 2021–22, for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million in funding for vehicle purchase incentives that will make ZEVs more affordable for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Canadians want greener options to get to where they need to go. We're giving it to them. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible to Canadians is an important part of our government's plan to cut pollution and create jobs across the country. Investing in charging stations in British Columbia and beyond will support our local economies and help us create a cleaner, healthier future for our children and grandchildren."

Jonathan Wilkinson

Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"More and more British Columbians are switching to electric vehicles to save on fuel costs and reduce air pollution. Through CleanBC, we're working with our partners to expand our EV charging network in Nanaimo and across the province, make it easier for drivers to go electric and put B.C. on the road to a clean energy future."

Bruce Ralston

British Columbia's Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

"We take pride in being pro-active with our environmental stewardship, and we are always looking to enhance our great customer service. These EV stations serve both strategic objectives. The EV stations will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions while enabling us to embrace sustainability. We appreciate the support of Natural Resources Canada and the B.C. government to increase the EV fast-charging infrastructure along the Island's most travelled highway."

Dave Devana

President and CEO, Nanaimo Airport

