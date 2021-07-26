HAMILTON, ON, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric and transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

Today as part of #EVWeekinCanada, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $100,000 investment to Upper Sherman MOBIL to install two electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers at its gas stations in Hamilton, helping put Ontarians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future. The Upper Sherman MOBIL is also contributing over $107,000 toward this initiative, bringing the total project cost to over $207,000. Engineering, construction and procurement of this project are being managed by Ecohive, a local renewable energy company.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, all fast chargers will be available for public use later this summer.

Since 2015, Canada has made historic investments of over $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and now we're building more right here in Ontario. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"It is no surprise that we are seeing more and more people turning to EVs as gas prices continue to rise. We are looking to offer DC fast-charging solutions at several of our sites in the coming years after piloting this project for a year. Grants like these make it easier for business owners to consider making such long-term investments in EV infrastructure."

Suthaharan Gunasegaram

Owner of Upper Sherman MOBIL

"The shift to EVs is as revolutionary as the transition from horse and cart to combustion engines that took place over a century ago. Ecohive is excited to be part of this transition by deploying the latest fast-charging technologies across the province to secure a new future for Ontario with EVs."

Imran Javer

President of Ecohive

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. There are over 6,000 publically accessible charging stations across Canada , compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations.

, compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new charging stations available to Canadians.

There are more than 50 models of zero-emission vehicles Canadians can choose from to make greener transportation choices.

