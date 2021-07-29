New EV Chargers Coming to Alberta

CALGARY, AB, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier to drive electric and transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

Today, as part of #EVWeekinCanada, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced $310,000 in funding to install 44 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Calgary and Edmonton to put Albertans in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future.

Calgary will install 20 EV chargers at major light rail transit stations and recreation centres throughout the city, which together with ENMAX Utilities is contributing over $125,000 to bring the total funding for the project to over $225,000.

In Edmonton, EPCOR Utilities Inc. will install 24 new chargers at 13 sites — all of them close to busy recreational facilities — with an additional contribution of $330,000, putting the total funding for this project to over $540,000.

Federal funding for both projects, which will be available for public use December 31, is provided by Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

Since 2015, Canada has made a historic investment of over $1 billion so far to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and now we're building more right here in Alberta. This is how we get to net-zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Canada was built on innovation and a desire to do things better. We're investing in electric vehicle technology and infrastructure in Alberta, and throughout Canada, to provide national leadership on climate change while growing our economy. We are transforming how Canadians get to where they need to go. This is how we build a better, more prosperous and green future for Canada."

The Honourable Jim Carr

Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies

"We're excited to see this investment from NRCan following Council's endorsement of The City's Electric Vehicle Strategy in 2019. This investment is an early step toward the goal of achieving a transition of the entire fleet of vehicles in Calgary to zero-emissions vehicles by 2050."

Travis Gaede

Senior Transportation Engineer, City of Calgary

"One of the objectives of EPCOR's Environment and Climate Change Strategy is to help communities and customers reduce their own environmental footprint. This funding is an important contribution in advancing our efforts to make this happen for EV drivers in Edmonton."

John Elford

Senior Vice President, Corporate Services, EPCOR

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. There are over 6,000 publically accessible charging stations across Canada , compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations.

, compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new charging stations available to Canadians.

There are more than 50 models of zero-emission vehicles Canadians can choose from to make greener transportation choices.

