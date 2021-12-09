New Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming to Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase and drive electric cars in Ontario and across the country.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $2-million investment for Hydro Ottawa to support the installation of up to 350 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the City of Ottawa, making it more accessible for families to purchase an EV.

This project will be funded through the Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP). Hydro Ottawa will select recipients through a transparent process, based on demand. EV chargers will be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on-streets, at workplaces or facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by September 2023.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and accessible for Canadians. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, and providing rebates of up to $5,000 to help more Canadians buy EVs.

These investments support Canada's mandatory target of ensuring all passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035 and are critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals and building a cleaner, healthier future for all Canadians.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Investing in more charging stations like the ones announced today in the City of Ottawa will allow more Canadians to be in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

At Hydro Ottawa, we are committed to help meet our city's climate change goals and our customers' expectations when it comes to their energy needs. NRCan's ZEVIP funding program will help Ottawa residents and businesses in their transition to electric vehicles by making that option much more accessible. I'm proud that Hydro Ottawa can play a role in that transition as we work toward a clean, smart energy future.

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and accessible for Canadians.

has invested a historic to make EVs more affordable and accessible for Canadians. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new chargers available to Canadians.

To date, over 125,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

