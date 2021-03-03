VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a more than $119,000 investment to install 34 Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at six sites in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia.

This investment, which together with the contribution from Bosa Properties brings the total cost of the project to more than $275,000, will encourage the adoption of zero-emission vehicles by providing British Columbians with more options to charge and drive their vehicles where they live, work and play.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which is supporting the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

The government has invested over $600 million to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure readily available. This includes helping establish a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in more localized areas where Canadians live, work and play. This investment also supports natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors, hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres, the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies and the development of enabling codes and standards. The government is providing incentives of up to $5,000 to increase affordability for Canadian consumers to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These initiatives complement Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which proposes to further accelerate zero-emission vehicle adoption through an additional $150 million for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million for ZEV purchasing incentives for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low-carbon future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We are giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Bosa Properties is pleased to be working with NRCan to invest in green energy infrastructure and deliver a project that will bring EV charging stations to neighbourhoods across Metro Vancouver. The addition of these chargers will help cut harmful greenhouse gas emissions, increase convenience for those driving electric cars and contribute positively to the neighbourhoods where we are building homes. We believe electric cars are an important solution in reducing greenhouse gases, and these charging stations are a crucial component in making that happen."

John Martin

VP Commercial at Bosa Properties

