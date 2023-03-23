ST. ALBERT, AB, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, and Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Highland Electric Fleets, announced more than $2.9 million in joint funding for the purchase of five zero emission school buses and related charging infrastructure to service the St. Albert Public School Division.

These new electric school buses will provide a clean mode of transportation to students from 15 schools across the St. Albert Public School Division. Highland Electric Fleets is working with Cunningham Transport Ltd., a local school bus transportation provider, to deploy the new electric buses, along with the associated charging infrastructure.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Investments in green transit options help create meaningful change in communities across the country, including right here in Alberta. These new electric buses will help bring students to school and back while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting our efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are excited to partner with the Government of Canada, Cunningham Transport, and St. Albert Public Schools to bring clean, reliable electric school buses to St. Albert's students and community. This is the first capital project under the ZETF for electric school buses in Canada, and we look forward to helping deploy more funding for zero-emission transportation that will support job creation, community resilience, and cleaner air for Canada's students and citizens."

Duncan McIntyre, CEO, Highland Electric Fleets

"This project is a huge step for our school division and our community. We would like to thank the Government of Canada, Highland Electric Fleets, and Cunningham Transport – this is a true partnership of organizations committed to the vital task of reducing emissions in St. Albert. Because of the way we design our bus runs, these five buses will stop at almost all of our schools, which means that many of our students will see this commitment firsthand. We teach our students the importance of taking care of our environment, and this is a striking example of us putting these teachings into action. We can't wait to get started!"

Kim Armstrong, St. Albert Public Schools Board Chair

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $1,340,398 to this project through the Zero Emissions Transit Fund. Highland Electric Fleets will fund the balance of this project (approximately $1,601,343 ) through financing and direct payment.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement.

The ZETF is accepting applications under both its Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying public transit systems and school transportation, including the purchase of zero-emission buses and related infrastructure.

The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's commitment to invest $1.5 billion in zero-emission buses as part of its three-year Growth Plan.

in zero-emission buses as part of its three-year Growth Plan. The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. The Zero Emission Transit Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the Government of Canada to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

Associated links

Zero Emission Transit Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/zero-emissions-trans-zero-emissions/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Canada Infrastructure Bank – Zero Emission Buses Initiative

https://cib-bic.ca/en/sectors/public-transit/

Federal infrastructure investments in Alberta

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ab-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

