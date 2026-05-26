New Education Perfect report highlights link between digital resource equity challenges and teacher burnout in Canada

22% of Canadian teachers have absolutely no digital tools provided by their school or district to manage day-to-day responsibilities like lesson planning and assessment.

69% of teachers feel overwhelmed on at least a weekly basis.

64% of teachers agree that having a digital platform that is AI-enabled, has curriculum-aligned resources, and provides feedback would help reduce their stress and workload

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Teachers are facing digital resource equity challenges that are fueling burnout and driving educators from the profession, according to new national research from Education Perfect (EP), a global K-12 EdTech leader.

The findings from the second of its three-part 2026 Canada Teacher Experience Report are based on an Angus Reid Institute survey of Canadian educators and reveal interconnected pressures affecting Canada's teaching workforce, with the second report highlighting a digital equity gap that is fueling burnout and driving educators from the profession.

The study highlights a clear connection between fragmented technology experiences and increasing wellbeing pressures facing educators. According to the data:

30% of educators in Western Canada report a total lack of digital resources, compared to 16% in Eastern Canada.

76% of stressed educators cite rising classroom management concerns as their primary driver of burnout.

52% of teachers experiencing work-related stress have actively considered leaving the profession entirely.

"The conversation can no longer focus solely on the tools; increasingly, the challenge is coherence," says Colleen Russell-Rawlins of Education Perfect's Learning Advisory Board. "Teachers understand where technology strengthens learning, where it creates barriers, and where systems unintentionally add complexity to already demanding work. If leaders want digital tools to improve learning in meaningful and sustainable ways, the voices of educators, students, and support staff must help shape the approach."

The "Toggle Tax" is Real

While teachers are asking for more human support staff (64%) and reduced workloads (60%), the report suggests that a streamlined, integrated technology ecosystem is an effective near-term response. Currently, only 29% of teachers feel their existing digital tools actually reduce stress, pointing to a "toggle tax," which is the cognitive exhaustion caused by jumping between multiple, disconnected apps.

The report found that 64% of teachers agree that a single, AI-enabled digital platform with curriculum-aligned resources and automated feedback would significantly reduce their workload.

Recommendations for 2026

The report urges school boards to move away from "app-heavy" procurement and toward a unified ecosystem. Strategic recommendations include:

Frame EdTech as an Equity Priority: Digital tools for lesson planning and assessment should be considered as foundational infrastructure, ensuring equitable access to the tools and support teachers need regardless of their region. Consolidate to Reduce Cognitive Load: Move away from a fragmented "app-heavy" approach. Only 29% of teachers feel their current digital tools actually improve work-related stress. Consolidating these tools into a single, unified ecosystem can help reduce tool fatigue. Technology as a Classroom Partner in Strengthening Support Systems: With 64% of educators calling for more support staff to reduce stress, leaders can leverage integrated platforms that reduce time spent on administrative tasks and assessment, enabling support staff and teachers to focus on higher-impact instructional work.

"Unifying Canada's digital education infrastructure requires a move toward integrated platforms that offer teachers easy solutions," says Chris Helsby, Country Manager, Canada at Education Perfect. "AI can be a powerful tool for reducing workload, but only if it's delivered through a curriculum-aligned framework that is accessible and efficient for every teacher."

About the Education Perfect 2026 Canada Teacher Experience Report

These findings are from an online survey of 300 teachers conducted by Angus Reid Institute between Dec. 9 to 16, 2025.

About Education Perfect

Education Perfect (EP) is driven by the mission to maximize every student's potential. Developed by and with educators, EP is a comprehensive digital learning, assessment, and analytics platform that supports schools in strengthening teaching and learning for today's classrooms. In Canada, EP serves leading school boards including the Toronto District School Board, Durham District School Board, and the District School Board of Niagara, supporting educators in delivering high-quality, evidence-informed instruction.

The Education Perfect Group, bringing together Education Perfect, Essential Assessment, and EdPotential, supports more than 5,000 primary and secondary schools and over 1.8 million enrolled students worldwide.

SOURCE Education Perfect

Media Contact: Simrin Bains, BlueSky Communications, [email protected]