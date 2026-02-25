New Education Perfect report finds 77% of teachers stressed by AI rollout

65% believe their district is not adapting fast enough to provide safe, curriculum-aligned AI tools.

71% of teachers aged 18-34 and 76% of those aged 35-54 report feeling stressed by the pace of AI adoption.

64% say a single, unified AI-enabled platform would significantly reduce stress and workload.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - While teachers are told AI will create classroom efficiency, an overwhelming majority say keeping pace with new tools is a source of stress, according to new national research from Education Perfect (EP), a global K-12 EdTech leader.

The findings from the first release of its three-part 2026 Canada Teacher Experience Report are based on an Angus Reid Institute survey of more than 300 Canadian educators and reveal interconnected pressures affecting Canada's teaching workforce, with the first report focusing on a fragmented AI rollout.

"Educators are being told that AI will transform how they work, yet the majority find the process of keeping up with new tools stressful," says Dr. Tom D'Amico of Education Perfect's Learning Advisory Board. "This is not a critique of leadership, but an acknowledgement of the unprecedented speed at which technology is evolving. School systems are being asked to govern a landscape that changes daily."

The AI Paradox: Willing, but Overwhelmed

The report challenges the narrative that teachers are resistant to AI and instead identifies a "Paradox of Pace":

77% of teachers say keeping up with new AI tools is stressful.

65% believe their district is struggling to adapt quickly enough to provide ethical AI frameworks.

Only about 35% believe their district is adapting fast enough to provide safe, curriculum-aligned AI tools.

64% say a single, unified AI-enabled platform would significantly reduce stress and workload.

Importantly, AI-related stress is not generational: 71% of teachers aged 18-34 report feeling stressed by the pace of AI adoption, only slightly lower than 76% of those aged 35-54.

Overall, the findings reveal a governance gap, where teachers across the country are waiting for institutional clarity on which tools are safe and private. There are notable regional variations: 36% of Ontario educators believe their district is adapting quickly, compared with 24% in Saskatchewan/Manitoba.



BC Alberta Man/Sask Ontario Quebec Atlantic My school or district is adapting quickly enough to provide teachers with ethical, curriculum-aligned AI tools 37 % 40 % 24 % 36 % 37 % 31 % My school or district should provide access to AI tools that support lesson planning, assessment, and feedback 58 % 54 % 62 % 66 % 63 % 88 %

Education Perfect addresses the AI paradox by embedding AI in a secure, curriculum-linked platform that keeps students safe and simplifies governance for schools. Teacher-led and built for efficiency, EP Create helps educators deliver lessons faster while AI feedback provides students with personalized guidance. The platform supports K–12 core subjects, enabling teachers to enhance instruction and track progress without compromising data integrity.

"Equitable, unified digital infrastructure is a baseline requirement for the teacher experience in 2026," says Chris Helsby, Country Manager, Canada, Education Perfect. "Providing a level of support that consolidates fragmented tools and scrutinizes the efficacy of the current ecosystems is critical to managing workload and protecting the wellbeing and retention of Canada's education workforce."

About the Education Perfect 2026 Canada Teacher Experience Report

These findings are from an online survey of 300 teachers conducted by Angus Reid Institute between Dec. 9 to 16, 2025.

About Education Perfect

Education Perfect (EP) is driven by the mission to maximize every student's potential. Developed by and with educators, EP is a comprehensive digital learning, assessment, and analytics platform that supports schools in strengthening teaching and learning for today's classrooms. In Canada, EP serves leading school boards including the Toronto District School Board, Durham District School Board, and the District School Board of Niagara, supporting educators in delivering high-quality, evidence-informed instruction.

The Education Perfect Group, bringing together Education Perfect, Essential Assessment, and EdPotential, supports more than 5,000 primary and secondary schools and over 1.8 million enrolled students worldwide.

SOURCE Education Perfect

Media Contact: Simrin Bains, BlueSky Communications, [email protected]