New Dual Flags Help Canadians Cheer On Two Teams This Soccer Season

Volkswagen celebrates the uniquely Canadian experience of supporting both Canada and a heritage nation during the summer of international soccer.

AJAX, ON, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - As soccer excitement builds across the country this summer, Volkswagen Canada is celebrating a uniquely Canadian experience: supporting both Canada and the country connected to your family heritage.

Research from the recent Volkswagen-commissioned survey conducted by Harris Poll shows that more than half of Canadians with heritage from another country (59%) agree a single country's flag does not fully represent their World Cup identity and 63% say their fandom reflects both their Canadian identity and their family heritage.

Volkswagen (CNW Group/Volkswagen Group Canada)

With 84% of Canadians agreeing that multicultural identity is part of what makes World Cup fandom unique in Canada, Volkswagen has created a limited-edition collection of custom dual-sided car flags featuring Canada on one side and one of five heritage nations competing in this summer's international soccer tournament on the other: Germany, Portugal, Mexico, Argentina and Korea Republic. Designed for fans who proudly support more than one nation, the flags reflect the multicultural identities that continue to shape soccer culture across Canada.

The research further found that 76% of Canadians agree fans shouldn't have to choose between rooting for Canada and their heritage nation during the World Cup, with 71% of Canadians saying dual-nation car flags better reflect modern Canadian identity and 64% of Canadians with heritage from another country stating they would proudly display both Canada's flag and their heritage nation's flag during the World Cup. This highlights the need for merchandise and experience that better reflect modern Canadian fandom.

"Known as the people's sport, soccer has a unique ability to bring people together across cultures, generations and communities," said Edgar Estrada, President, Volkswagen Canada. "As the people's car, Volkswagen is excited to create something that reflects the reality of modern Canadian fandom. For many people, supporting Canada and supporting their heritage nation are equally important, and these flags celebrate both sides of that story."

The initiative builds on Volkswagen's ongoing commitment to supporting soccer culture in Canada and creating experiences that foster connection, inclusion and community. As Canada's passion and enthusiasm for the sport continues to grow ahead of the 2026 tournament, Volkswagen is helping create experiences that bring fans together while reflecting the multicultural identity that defines Canadian soccer culture.

As part of the campaign, Volkswagen has partnered with Canadian soccer broadcaster and former professional player, Jordan Wilson, to help spark conversations and share personal experiences around the topic of shared fandom. .

"As someone who's spent my life around the game, I've seen firsthand how soccer connects people to both where they are and where they come from," said Jordan Wilson. "With heritage in multiple nations, dual-identity fandom is something I've always personally experienced. What I love about this initiative is that it recognizes you don't have to choose, and that's what makes soccer culture in Canada so special. It's deeply connected to people, communities and shared stories, and Volkswagen has consistently shown up in a way that supports and celebrates that."

Volkswagen will distribute the custom dual-sided flags at select locations tied to each featured community throughout the opening matches of the summer's biggest international soccer tournament.

June 11 - Canada + Mexico flag: Kensington Market area - 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

June 11 - Canada + Korea Republic flag: Koreatown area - 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

June 14 - Canada + Germany: Front St and John St area - 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

June 16 - Canada + Argentina: College St and Ossington Ave area - 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

June 17 - Canada + Portugal: Dundas St W and Dufferin St area - 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

By meeting fans where they already gather to celebrate the game, Volkswagen is helping supporters proudly display both flags and celebrate the diversity that makes Canadian soccer culture unique.

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Volkswagen from May 29 - June 1, 2026 among 1,005 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.9 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected]

About Volkswagen Canada

Volkswagen Canada is the Canadian division of Volkswagen Group Canada Inc. Headquartered in Ajax, Ontario, Volkswagen Canada markets and sells Volkswagen vehicles through a network of dealers across the country. Volkswagen continues to support initiatives that bring communities together through culture, sport and shared experiences.

SOURCE Volkswagen Group Canada

Media Contact: Sophia Ntentes, [email protected], 416.991.3901