LÉVIS, QC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Many Quebec parents experience symptoms of depression, anxiety, loneliness and isolation that affect their mental health in the first two years after their child is born. Yet, very few turn to the support available from local community organizations. These are the findings of a new Quebec-wide survey conducted for the Réseau des Centres de ressources périnatales du Québec (RCRPQ).

A demanding period for parents' mental health

One third of parents of a child aged 4 or younger report having experienced symptoms of depression (31%) or anxiety that affected their daily activities (37%) during the perinatal period. A clear majority of them (56%) say they have felt pressure regarding their parenting choices. One in two parents report that their mental health has been fragile since the birth of their child.

The perinatal period, lasting from pregnancy to when the child reaches age two, radically changes the lives of parents. A new baby can bring changes that are destabilizing, emotionally intense and, at times, overwhelming. Changes to parents' bodies, hormones, relationships and identities, combined with sleep deprivation and the adjustment to their new role as a parent, create a period of major vulnerability. This vulnerability is an inherent part of the parenting experience and can affect all parents, even when no other specific risk factors are present.

Little-known community resources

After sleep deprivation and breastfeeding issues, 1 in 5 parents (20%) point to social isolation (defined as having little or no social interaction outside their immediate family) as a major challenge since their child was born. In addition, one in two parents say they have felt lonely since becoming a parent.

And yet, very few parents turn to community resources. Only 12% say they have received support from a community organization or a perinatal resource centre (CRP in the French acronym), while 30% say they have not received this kind of support because they were unable to find it or did not have access to it.

"Many parents mistakenly believe that community organizations are not meant for them, that they are only for people in underprivileged situations. Others only discover them when they have their second or third child. These resources absolutely stand to become better known and more visible, for example through referrals from health care professionals. Across Quebec, organizations such as CRPs play a key role in prevention and in supporting families. With a diverse range of activities and services, such as at‑home postnatal support, breastfeeding support, coffee get-togethers, discussion groups, parent‑child activities, peer support groups and more, they help reduce isolation, promote parental well‑being and strengthen the parent‑child bond. The best part is that these services are accessible to all parents."

- Marie‑Claude Dufour, Executive Director of the RCRPQ

"These results highlight the need for early and concerted intervention for parents. However, many English-speaking parents are unaware of existing services or hesitate to use them due to fear of a language barrier. Since linguistic and cultural adaptation is a major determinant of perinatal mental health, integrating Perinatal Resource Centers into care trajectories starting from pregnancy is imperative. This helps break isolation and reduce obstacles, both perceived and real, for these families."

- Jennifer Johnson, Executive Director of the Community Health and Social Services Network (CHSSN)

About the survey

The survey was conducted by TACT's research team with 515 Quebec parents of children aged 4 or younger, who speak either French or English, between December 16, 2025, and January 5, 2026. The survey's purpose was to better understand their experience during pregnancy, childbirth and the postnatal period, as well as their needs, challenges and awareness of available resources.

To view the detailed data, click here.

About the RCRPQ

The RCRPQ brings together, supports and represents the 31 perinatal resource centres (CRPs in the French acronym) across Quebec. CRPs are community organizations that specialize in providing expectant and new parents with support, throughout pregnancy and during the first two years of their child's life. The work of CRPs is a prevention‑focused approach rooted in promoting family well‑being. To learn more, visit www.rcrpq.com.

About the CHSSN

The mission of the CHSSN is to support Quebec's English-speaking communities in the development of programs and services addressing the social determinants of health through knowledge sharing, collaboration, and training.

