New data encourages Canadians to curb the sweet stuff in support of heart health

Two-thirds of Canadians are actively trying to eat less sugar, although in 2022, Canadians consumed almost 110 grams of sugar per day – that's almost 80 lbs of sugar per year!

Up to 80% of early heart disease and strokes can be prevented through adopting health behaviours including a healthy diet

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians want to cut the cubes and slash the maple syrup as sugar tops the list of must-ditch foods this year according to new research.

Recent findings from the number one global nutrition and food tracking app, MyFitnessPal, reveal two thirds (65%) of Canadians want to reduce their sugar consumption, followed by carbs (39%) and fat (35%)1.

Despite good intentions, the average Canadian consumes almost 2.2 times more than the recommended daily sugar intake. On average, adults consume 110 grams of sugar per day compared to the 50 grams recommended.2

While the human body needs a small amount of sugar, consuming excessive amounts of it can lead to obesity which negatively impacts the heart. Currently, heart disease accounts for the second leading cause of death in Canada where heart diseases impact an estimated 2.6 million Canadians. Excess sugar consumption is associated with adverse health effects including heart disease, stroke, obesity, diabetes, high blood cholesterol, cancer and dental cavities. Research shows that up to 80% of heart disease and stroke can be prevented through adopting healthy behaviours including a nutritious diet.3

"The impact of excess sugar on our overall health can be significant, especially considering how much refined sugar we consume every day. It's important to understand the effect sugar has on your health and what steps you can take to not only make actionable changes to your eating habits but improve your heart health and reduce your risks of cardiovascular disease," says Nicole Osinga, Registered Dietitian. "It's never too late to be informed to support your heart health."

__________________________ 1 MyFitnessPal commissioned global research of more than 4,000 people worldwide, including a nationally representative panel of over 1,000 Canadians, between November 1, 2022 - November 10, 2022]. 2 Diabetes Canada, Sugar & Diabetes https://www.diabetes.ca/advocacy---policies/our-policy-positions/sugar---diabetes#:~:text=It%20has%20been%20estimated%20that,as%20well%20as%20free%20sugars 3 Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, Risk and Pervention https://www.heartandstroke.ca/heart-disease/risk-and prevention#:~:text=Almost%2080%25%20of%20premature%20heart,big%20impact%20on%20your%20health

To remind Canadians of the importance of reducing their sugar intake and taking care of their hearts, MyFitnessPal launched the month with an interactive sugar activation in Toronto. With iterations set to appear in London, Sydney and Miami, the sugar activations represent how excessive sugar consumption can cause negative implications on heart health.

"The only way to understand your sugar consumption is to track your food intake. I'm encouraged to see so many Canadians wanting to reduce their sugar intake, but it's hard to make a difference until you know where you're starting from." says Osinga.

How to cut the cubes for cardiovascular health

Canadians are encouraged to participate in the #MFPSugarSwap challenge by pledging to make one simple swap to reduce sugar intake.

"Even those of us who don't think we have a sweet tooth would be surprised by how much sugar we're consuming. A lot of the foods we enjoy every day have a surprising amount of hidden sugar," explains Tricia Han, CEO of MyFitnessPal. "Tracking is a great way to gain a better understanding of just how much sugar is in the foods you're eating, and we're sharing some simple swaps and ideas that can help keep that amount in the healthy recommended range."

Canadians can track their sugar consumption for free, by downloading MyFitnessPal on Apple, Google and other android platforms. MyFitnessPal offers low sugar recipes, tips and simple swap suggestions that add up to big changes over time.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to log food intake, record exercise activity and weight, track wellness habits, and achieve their health and fitness goals. As one of the world's most trusted and leading resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to ignite powerful nutrition and wellness change in members by empowering them to succeed on their own terms through personalized data-led insights, guidance, and unwavering support. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 14 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, over 150 workout routines, 200 exercise demos and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

SOURCE MyFitnessPal

For further information: Media Contact: For more information about the sugar activation and campaign, please contact Stephanie Lasica, Consultant, Argyle PR, [email protected]