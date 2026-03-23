Global study of 500+ manufacturers shows shifting priorities, rapid deployment, and new expectations for next generation machine vision systems

NATICK, Mass., March 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the global leader in industrial machine vision, today announced the release of How AI Is Transforming Machine Vision Through Performance and Simplicity. The new report draws on firsthand insights from over 500 manufacturers, integrators, and OEMs to explore how artificial intelligence is making production lines smarter, more accurate, and easier to run.

Cognex research shows AI vision adoption surging as manufacturers demand higher accuracy and easier, faster deployment. Post this Cognex Research Report: How AI is Transforming Machine Vision Through Performance and Simplicity

According to the report, more than half of respondents (57%) already use AI in their machine vision operations, with another 30% planning deployments in the near term. Adoption is strongest in automotive, electronics, and logistics--industries where product variability, tighter tolerances, and increasing automation are pushing vision systems to new levels of capability.

"This research confirms what we see globally: AI isn't just improving machine vision performance--it's reshaping how manufacturers think about quality, efficiency, and automation," said Cognex President and CEO Matt Moschner. "The convergence of powerful AI and practical usability enables factories to deploy intelligence at the edge, adapt in real time, and accelerate toward fully autonomous operations."

Accuracy Drives Adoption, but Usability Defines Long-Term Value

While improved accuracy is the primary driver for initial adoption, particularly AI's strength in detecting subtle and complex defects, the study shows that usability becomes increasingly critical over time, which could potentially be due to product advancements.

Respondents with more than three years of AI vision experience were significantly more likely to report that AI systems are:

Easy to scale across multiple sites: +10.9 points (86.1% vs. 75.3%)

Fast to develop and deploy: +9.1 points (81.2% vs. 72.1%)

"Newer AI vision solutions include features such as intuitive visualization tools, robust audit trails, reduced data requirements, and lower dependence on specialized expertise," said Shirin Saleem, VP of Engineering, Cognex. "These advancements have significantly narrowed the gap between perceived implementation risk and real-world user experience."

About the Research

The research is based on a survey of 500+ manufacturers, OEMs, and system integrators in North America, Europe, and Asia, covering a range of industries including automotive, electronics, FMCG, healthcare, and logistics. Respondents ranged from mid-sized to global enterprises and shared real-world experiences with AI-based machine vision deployment, operation, and scaling. The research also explores industry‑specific adoption trends, regional differences, and key considerations for organizations evaluating AI‑driven vision systems. The full report, How AI Is Transforming Machine Vision Through Performance and Simplicity, is available for download here.

About Cognex Corporation

For over 40 years, Cognex has been making advanced machine vision easy, paving the way for manufacturing and distribution companies to become faster, smarter, and more efficient through automation. Innovative technology in our vision sensors and systems solves critical manufacturing and distribution challenges, providing unparalleled performance for industries from automotive to consumer electronics to packaged goods.

Cognex makes these tools more capable and easier to deploy thanks to a longstanding focus on AI, helping factories and warehouses improve quality and maximize efficiency without needing highly technical expertise. We are headquartered near Boston, USA, with locations in over 30 countries and more than 30,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at cognex.com.

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Cognex Corporation

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Cognex Corporation

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SOURCE Cognex Corporation