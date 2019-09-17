NEW: CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds, a division of CI Investments Inc., is pleased to announce that CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF (the "ETF") has closed the initial offering of its units and the units will commence trading today on the NEO Exchange Inc. under the ticker symbols CESG and CESG.B. CESG are Canadian dollar hedged common units and CESG.B are unhedged common units.

The ETF (other than the unhedged common units) has been designed to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the MSCI World ESG Select Impact ex Fossil Fuels Index Hedged to CAD (the "Hedged Index"), net of expenses. In respect of the Unhedged Common Units, the ETF has been designed to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the MSCI World ESG Select Impact ex Fossil Fuels Index (the "Unhedged Index" and, together with the Hedged Index, the "Indexes"), net of expenses.

Each of the Indexes is designed to represent the performance of a strategy that targets large and mid-cap companies in 23 developed countries that have the highest environmental, social and governance ("ESG") performance, and those whose products and/or services are positively impacting one or more of the themes of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Negative screening is also applied to determine the Indexes' final constituents.

About MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, MSCI powers better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. MSCI creates industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds

CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds, a division of CI Investments Inc., is a leading provider of exchange-traded funds in Canada offering a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions, including those based on fundamental active security selection, smart beta/quantitative mandates, and covered call strategies. CI Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management firm.

CI Investments - Trusted Partner in WealthTM

CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services, and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management firm with $176.1 billion in fee-earning assets as of August 31, 2019.

Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about the ETF is contained in its prospectus. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, prior to investing. The ETF is not guaranteed, its values changes frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the ETF. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the NEO. If the units are purchased or sold on the NEO, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. The ETF is managed by CI Investments Inc., a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp., which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CIX". TM CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds and its logo are trademarks of CI Investments Inc. ®CI Financial is a registered trademark of CI Investment Inc., used under license.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI Inc. The MSCI Indexes have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CI Investments Inc. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI Inc. or any of its affiliates (collectively, "MSCI"), and MSCI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

SOURCE CI Financial Corp.

For further information: about CI First Asset ETFs, as well as a complete list of ETFs available from CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds, please visit: http://www.firstasset.com/solutions or call First Asset at 416-642-1289 or 1-877-642-1289

Related Links

http://www.ci.com/

