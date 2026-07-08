New Chair of the Board of Directors at the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation

MONTREAL, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Martine Vallée as Chair of its Board of Directors.

Martine Vallée, Chair of the Board of Directors / Claude Chagnon, outgoing Chair of the Board of Directors (CNW Group/Fondation Lucie et André Chagnon)

Martine Vallée has been a board member of the Foundation for nearly 10 years and, more recently, Chair of the Governance, Ethics and Human Resources Committee. She has played an active role in our strategic clarity work over the past couple of years, which resulted in a refinement of the Foundation's mission and vision. Recognized for her collaborative leadership, her ability to bring people together around common goals, and her commitment to strengthening the agency of communities across Quebec, she brings a deep understanding of the organization and its ecosystems. Her expertise and perspectives will help ensure continuity in the Foundation's work and support the organization through this next chapter.

As an independent member, Martine Vallée takes on the role of Board Chair at a significant moment in the Foundation's history, following its 25th anniversary. She will be joined by Julie Bérubé, a member of the Chagnon family, who has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors.

More than a quarter-century after its creation, the Foundation continues to pursue Lucie and André Chagnon's aspiration of preventing poverty and all other forms of inequity in Quebec by addressing the root causes of these issues in our society.

It is an honour and an immense privilege to take on the role of Board Chair. After almost ten years of involvement with the Foundation's Board, I can attest to the remarkable clarity that now guides its action and its role. I would like to warmly thank Claude Chagnon for his leadership and outstanding contribution, as a true agent of change. I accept these new responsibilities with excitement, gratitude and humility.

-- Martine Vallée, Chair of the Board of Directors

Martine Vallée succeeds Claude Chagnon, who has served as Chair of the Board since March 2019, and has been involved with the Foundation since its creation in 2000.

It is time for me to pass the torch. For 25 years, I have had the privilege of accompanying the Foundation in its evolution and witnessing the extent of the progress made. Today, the Foundation is strongly positioned to pursue its mission. The strategic clarity that now guides its action, the expertise of its team, and the commitment of its Board of Directors give me great confidence in the future. I wish Martine Vallée every success in her mandate.

-- Claude Chagnon, outgoing Chair of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors and all of the employees at the Foundation express their deep gratitude to Claude Chagnon for his exceptional commitment to the Foundation's mission. Over the past 25 years, he has carried forward, with conviction and care, the legacy of the Foundation's founders, his parents, while helping shape its evolution with his vision, energy, and above all, his heart.

Through his unifying leadership, attentiveness, authenticity, and deep respect for people, he leaves a lasting mark on the Foundation and on all those who have had the privilege of working with him. His contribution will leave an indelible legacy for the organization, its partners and its collaborators.

About the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation

The Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation's mission is to prevent poverty and all other forms of inequity, so that all children and young people living in Québec can develop their full potential.

SOURCE Fondation Lucie et André Chagnon

Information: Claire Neveux, Communications Advisor, Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation, [email protected]