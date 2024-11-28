New Canadian Distributor UNIVELO Announces Exclusive Distribution of AIMA E-Bikes in Canada

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- UNIVELO, a newly established Canadian distribution company, is excited to announce its partnership with AIMA Technology Group, a leading innovator in the electric vehicle industry, known for designing and manufacturing high-performance electric motorcycles, e-bikes, and other micro-vehicles.

This partnership designates UNIVELO as the exclusive distributor of AIMA's innovative E-Bike lineup in Canada, available solely through partner bicycle retailers. Philippe Roy of UNIVELO stated, "The design and performance of these E-Bikes are truly impressive. Dealers across Canada who participated in our recent tour were consistently amazed. We believe our pricing is competitive, and our retailer program is designed to be attractive, especially at a time when many retailers face shrinking margins and hesitance to commit to large inventories."

AIMA's extensive expertise in mobility product manufacturing has enabled the development of a competitive lineup tailored for the North American market, characterized by exceptional quality, advanced welding techniques, and superior handling. Each E-Bike is powered by a Bafang system, ensuring efficient assistance and well-known reliability. All models are certified to meet UL-2849 standards and feature components from reputable brands for easy after-sales support. By the end of 2023, AIMA Electric Vehicle has been deployed in more than 50 countries and built 11 major production bases around the world. As of March 31, 2024, the total sales volume of AIMA electric vehicles has reached 80 million, and it has been certified as the "Leading Global Electric Two-Wheeler Brand(In Terms of Sales Volume)" by Frost & Sullivan, a global authoritative enterprise growth consulting company. As a pioneer in the industry, Aima shows the strength of leading brand of two-wheeled electric vehicles on a global scale.

For more information, please contact official AIMA staffs at [email protected] or visit our websites https://www.aimatech.com.

