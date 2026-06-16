New Campaign Urges Alberta Industry to Tap into a Skilled, but Often Overlooked Indigenous Trades Workforce

New mini-documentary series premieres as Alberta's trades industry faces its largest workforce shortage in a generation, spotlighting Indigenous trades excellence

EDMONTON, AB, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Alberta's construction sector is facing more than 42,000 retirements within the decade. At the same time, over 6,000 Indigenous trades apprentices are registered in Alberta's apprenticeship system progressing through one of the most demanding training pathways in the country.

The gap between these two realities is a perception gap, not a skills gap. Today, Trade Winds to Success launches See the Skill. Not Bias., a multi-platform campaign challenging employers to look past the assumptions that have long kept skilled Indigenous tradespeople from getting opportunities they've earned.

"I came to Trade Winds not knowing what I wanted. What I found was a trade, a career, and a path I never imagined," said Todd Pruden, Carpenter. "This fall I will realize a lifelong dream, as I begin the Master of Architecture program at the University of Calgary. I am what happens when someone is given a fair shot."

The campaign launches as Canada marks the 30th anniversary of National Indigenous Peoples Day, with a premiere screening of a new mini-documentary series on the IMAX screen at TELUS World of Science Edmonton, followed by a panel discussion with Indigenous tradespeople and industry leaders. The full series will be available to view on Trade Winds YouTube and at See-the-Skill.ca.

The series features the real stories of Indigenous tradespeople and an employer partner, grounded in real experience on Alberta job sites.

"Alberta's trades industry needs people. Those people are here -- trained, certified, and bringing exactly the skills the industry needs," said Shannon McCarthy, Trade Winds' Executive Director. "This is a call to action for every employer, colleague and industry leader in this province."

The campaign launch takes place this evening at TELUS World of Science Edmonton featuring cultural performances, a panel discussion and a networking reception.

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM MST

Location: TELUS World of Science Edmonton, 11211 142 St NW



See the Skill. Not Bias. was made possible thanks to funding from the City of Edmonton.

www.tradewindstosuccess.ca

SOURCE Trade Winds to Success

For more information or interviews: Jo Williams, 403-827-9820, [email protected]