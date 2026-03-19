FREDERICTON, NB, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) is raising serious concerns following the Government of New Brunswick's March 17, 2026, budget, which outlines significant reductions to public services, including privatization. While the government suggests these reductions will occur through attrition, PIPSC emphasizes that cuts by attrition are still cuts, and will have real impacts on services New Brunswickers rely on.

"Cutting 12% of public service jobs in a province where government work is a major employer is short-sighted and harmful," said Katie Francis, PIPSC Vice-President. "These aren't just budget lines - these are real people and real services at risk. Federal cuts have already stretched services thin, and these reductions will leave communities with fewer jobs, fewer resources, and much greater pressure on critical services."

Among the most alarming measures is the full privatization of provincially delivered veterinary care. This includes all veterinary lab and field services, medical care, foreign animal disease control, inspection, testing and certification – meaning almost all provincially-employed veterinarians are expected to lose their jobs.

"Privatizing veterinary services will not save money," continued Francis. "Farmers will either face higher out-of-pocket costs at private clinics, or the government will end up paying more through contracts. Either way, New Brunswickers lose."

Provincial veterinarians play a critical role in protecting both animal and human health. They are essential for detecting illnesses, preventing outbreaks, and responding to diseases such as rabies and tuberculosis. They ensure livestock are cared for properly, safely, and in a timely manner.

"Privatizing these services to profit-driven providers introduces more risk into the system," said Francis. "In a province as rural and spread out as New Brunswick, relying on private care ignores reality. Many private providers don't administer the same services, may not provide 24-hour care, choose not to treat food animals, and aren't set up to deliver coordinated outbreak responses. Combined with long distances, that means delays, gaps in detection, and a higher risk of outbreaks when it matters most."

While the government points to its stated goal of reducing reliance on outside contracts, PIPSC notes that $1.5 billion was spent on outsourced contracts last year - a figure expected to rise under this plan.

"Instead of strengthening public services, this budget doubles down on outsourcing and privatization," continued Francis. "New Brunswickers deserve transparent, accountable, and cost-effective public services - not more expensive and less accountable private contracts."

PIPSC is calling on the provincial government to reverse course and engage professionals and their unions before implementing changes.

PIPSC represents over 85,000 public-sector professionals across the country, including the veterinarians employed by the Government of New Brunswick.Follow us on Facebook, on X (formerly known as Twitter) and on Instagram.

SOURCE Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC)

For more information: Johanne Fillion, 613-883-4900 (mobile), [email protected]