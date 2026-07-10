New Angélique-Latimer Complex: BCHS Presents a New Approach to Housing

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The groundbreaking ceremony for the Angélique-Latimer Complex was held today, marking the launch of this $159.9-million affordable housing project in Saint-Michel. The project embodies a new approach to housing, one in which housing serves as a true driver of human, social, economic and environmental development.

At the event, the Black Communities Housing Society (BCHS) presented the vision that will guide all of its projects in Quebec: developing affordable, inclusive, sustainable and environmentally responsible living environments designed to complement the strengths of each community.

"Our mission is to create living environments and build resilient, inclusive and proud communities where everyone can live with dignity. Every project is designed to meet the needs of families, low-income households and underserved populations. Our intention is to positively transform neighbourhoods so that everyone can thrive and prosper."

-- Neil Armand, Co-founder and Director, Strategic Initiatives and Real Estate Development

At the heart of this vision is a fundamental principle that addresses the persistent challenges of equitable access to housing: the composition of tenant households in each of our projects must reflect that of the neighbourhood in which it is built. Diversity in social conditions, origins, generations, family structures and life experiences is not a consequence of the project; it is its foundation. This is how stronger, more inclusive and more resilient communities are built.

"Developing affordable housing is a profession. Building living environments is a mission. The strongest communities are those where everyone has a place. This conviction guides each of our projects."

-- Marjorie Villefranche, Chair of the Board of Directors of BCHS

The Angélique-Latimer Complex is the first concrete demonstration of this vision. It will include 281 affordable housing units, along with a community campus, local commercial spaces and areas that foster civic participation, social development and community life. Designed to meet the highest energy-performance standards, it will pursue Net Zero objectives in order to provide a sustainable, resilient and accessible living environment for current and future generations.

Beyond this first project, BCHS aims to contribute to the creation of 1,500 new housing units by 2029 through an innovative development model based on collaboration among governments, municipalities, institutions, community organizations, foundations and the private sector. Its goal is to build more quickly and cost-effectively, while complementing the infrastructure, services and strengths already present in each community.

BCHS believes that today's housing challenges require a renewed approach. By developing living environments that combine quality, inclusion, affordability and sustainable development, it aims to help build stronger communities throughout Quebec and, ultimately, across the country.

About BCHS

The Black Communities Housing Society (BCHS) is a non-profit organization that develops affordable, inclusive, sustainable and environmentally responsible living environments. Led by Black communities and open to the entire population, it views housing as a driver of collective development. Its mission is to expand the supply of affordable housing and create living environments where social diversity, inclusion, partnerships and innovation help build strong, prosperous and resilient communities.

SOURCE Société d’habitation des communautés noires (SHCN)

Media inquiries: Etienne Collins, (514) 927-3057, ecollins@aucoinstratégie.com