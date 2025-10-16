FREDERICTON, NB, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to build up supply and bring down costs. The Government of Canada is stepping up with unprecedented investments to supercharge housing construction in Canada. To that end, the federal government launched Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working together with the private and non-profit sectors to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and pace not seen in generations. These investments are also providing Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of New Brunswick and the City of Fredericton announced more than $3.4 million in combined funding to help build 9 secure, affordable rental homes in City through the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

The announcement was made by David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Nature) and Member of Parliament for Fredericton--Oromocto, alongside the Honorable David Hickey, Minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation, Her Worship Kate Rogers, Mayor of Fredericton, and John Barrow, Executive Director of the John Howard Society of Fredericton.

The property is a 9-unit apartment building owned by the John Howard Society of Fredericton, provides safe and affordable housing for women and children fleeing violence, as well as for racialized groups and Black Canadians. All of the units are affordable, and the building is part of the Supportive Housing Program -- a collaborative initiative between the Social Development Housing Division and the John Howard Society of Fredericton Inc. This program offers supportive, subsidized apartments to non-elderly adults, helping residents work toward self-sufficiency. Once they reach this goal, individuals can transition into non-supportive subsidized housing. Guided by the five core principles of the Housing First Program -- immediate access to permanent housing without prerequisites, consumer choice and self-determination, recovery orientation, individualized and client-driven support, and social and community integration -- the initiative is designed to create stability and long-term independence for its residents.

Budget 2025, to be tabled next month, will build on this momentum with further measures to lower costs for builders, catalyse private capital, and double the pace of homebuilding across Canada. Budget 2025 will spend less on government operations and reduce waste, so we can invest more to grow our economy, build more homes, and make life more affordable for you.

Quotes:

"We need to build more, build better and build bolder. Through this investment our government is supporting those who need it most, here in New Brunswick and across the country. We are committed to strengthening communities through initiatives like this one." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"We are committed to working across governments, and across sectors, to offer housing help for those who need it most. This project will quickly create homes for some of Fredericton's most vulnerable residents. Our government is proud to be one of the partners making this development happen." – David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Nature) and Member of Parliament for Fredericton--Oromocto

"Our government has made it clear that the status quo in housing is unacceptable. Every New Brunswicker deserves access to a safe, affordable place to live, and that's why we're working to help tenants find stability for the future with projects like this one."– The Honorable David Hickey, Minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation

"The City of Fredericton is proud to partner with the John Howard Society of Fredericton, the Government of Canada, and the Government of New Brunswick to deliver essential housing for our community. This project provides safe, affordable homes and offers the stability needed to build fulfilling lives within a growing and connected neighbourhood." – Kate Rogers, Mayor of Fredericton

"Affordable family housing is more than just a roof -- it's the foundation for strong, healthy communities. When families have a stable place to call home, children thrive, parents succeed, and neighbourhoods grow stronger. This project marks a special milestone for the John Howard Society as our first family-oriented build and brings our affordable housing portfolio to 100 unique individuals affordably housed and supported through our programs." – John Barrow, Executive Director of the John Howard Society of Fredericton

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

The federal government also recently released 50 downloadable technical design packages for the Housing Design Catalogue, featuring standardized housing designs for rowhouses, fourplexes, sixplexes and accessory dwelling units across the country. These designs for gentle density help builders and communities reduce the time and cost of developing construction plans, helping to accelerate approvals and construction starts. It will make it easier to add new housing options in established neighbourhoods and prioritizes wood-frame construction that supports local jobs and grows our economy.

Funding provided for the John Howard Society of Fredericton is as follows: $2 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Third Round of the Rapid Housing $785,000 in forgivable loan from Housing New Brunswick The City of Fredericton contributed to the project through covering the cost of the building permit fees $700,000 from John Howard Society of Fredericton



Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

