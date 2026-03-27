GUELPH, ON, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the federal and provincial governments announced a combined investment of $1.8 million through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) and Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI), which is being used to support the replacement of an aging two-storey, four-unit building in Guelph with two new three-storey stacked townhouses.

In addition, the Government of Canada is contributing over $4.5 million to the project through the Affordable Housing fund. This funding is provided through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing.

Once complete, these new townhomes will deliver a total of 18 one-bedroom affordable housing units. Located at 60 Fife Road in Guelph, the UpBuilding! Non-Profit Homes project will include six fully accessible units on the ground floor, which will meet universal design guidelines. The project is located close to services like groceries, pharmacies, a community centre, and transit.

The announcement was made by Dominique O'Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, and Matthew Rae, Parliamentary Assistant to the Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, alongside Mike Schreiner, Member of Provincial Parliament for Guelph, Chris White, Wellington County Warden and Linda Busuttil, City of Guelph Councillor and Joint Social Services and Land Ambulance Committee Chair.

Central to this work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing -- working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to meet the needs of communities across Canada.

Quotes:

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing in Guelph and across Canada to improve the quality of life for vulnerable people, to help create jobs and to strengthen the fabric of our community. This is just the latest of many federal investments in affordable housing in Guelph over the past several years. I commend and congratulate the leadership of local housing proponents, the City of Guelph and Wellington County. People in Guelph will call these spaces home for generations to come and that makes a real difference." – Dominique O'Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph

"Ontario continues to work closely with its federal and municipal partners to increase affordable housing in every corner of the province. Today's announcement is the latest example of what can be achieved when we work together to deliver tangible housing solutions to those who need it most." – The Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Strong partnerships are key to delivering real housing solutions. By working alongside our partners, we're cutting red tape to get more homes built, faster. Today's investment means more doors opening in Guelph at prices people can afford." – Matthew Rae, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"On behalf of the County of Wellington, I would like to congratulate Upbuilding for being the successful proponent of $1.8 million in County‑administered affordable housing funding through the most recent Housing Services RFP process and to thank the Government of Ontario and Government of Canada for this generous investment in affordable housing. The need for more affordable housing solutions has never been more critical. The additional investment from the Government of Ontario will also help the County as the Service System Manager reduce the housing gap with 18 new units in the City of Guelph for individuals and families." – Chris White, Wellington County Warden

"The City of Guelph is grateful for this continued partnership with the federal and provincial governments. Adding 18 new affordable rental units is a tangible win for our community, providing much-needed homes close to essential services and transit. These units represent more than just a roof over someone's head; they are a collective commitment to tackling the housing crisis in Guelph." – Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph

"UpBuilding! Non-Profit Homes is extremely excited to begin working on this much needed project and very grateful tor the funding provided by our government partners. Our target is to complete the majority of the construction during 2026 and have initial occupancy in early 2027." - Howard Kennedy, President UpBuilding! Non-Profit Homes, Inc.

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2025, the federal government has committed $76.13 billion to support the creation of over 195,800 units and the repair of over 359,400 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a funding initiative under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $378 million in federal OPHI funding to help protect, renew and expand community housing and support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability.

is a funding initiative under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $378 million in federal OPHI funding to help protect, renew and expand community housing and support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability. The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) is a funding initiative under the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement that provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable, as well provide rental assistance to those living in social and affordable housing. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.

is a funding initiative under the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement that provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable, as well provide rental assistance to those living in social and affordable housing. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. The Housing Accelerator Fund helps local governments across Canada cut red tape to build more homes faster. It drives innovation, incentivizes updates to planning systems and removes barriers to encourage local initiatives that create more housing options.

helps local governments across Canada cut red tape to build more homes faster. It drives innovation, incentivizes updates to planning systems and removes barriers to encourage local initiatives that create more housing options. Guelph proposed an ambitious plan and recently received its third installment of nearly $5.4 million reflecting the successful implementation of its Housing Action Plan. The initiatives in Guelph's Housing Action Plan include simplifying the approval process in strategic growth areas, promoting infill development and missing-middle housing as well as leveraging city-owned lands and developing partnerships with non-profits to create affordable housing. These actions establish a strong foundation for long-term housing growth across a range of housing options within the city.

Funding provided for 60 Fife Road is as follows: $851,200 from the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative for the construction of 7 units $948,800 from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative for the construction of 7 units. $4.5 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $70,280 from CMHC's Seed Funding $450,000 from the City of Guelph $50,000 from the County of Wellington



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram YouTube. The Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025 , helps speed up the construction of new homes and infrastructure by streamlining development processes and reducing costs, in partnership with municipalities.

helps speed up the construction of new homes and infrastructure by streamlining development processes and reducing costs, in partnership with municipalities. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario, visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on X .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Michael Minzak, Office of Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]