News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Mar 27, 2026, 11:15 ET
Mar 27, 2026, 11:15 ET
GUELPH, ON, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the federal and provincial governments announced a combined investment of $1.8 million through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) and Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI), which is being used to support the replacement of an aging two-storey, four-unit building in Guelph with two new three-storey stacked townhouses.
In addition, the Government of Canada is contributing over $4.5 million to the project through the Affordable Housing fund. This funding is provided through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing.
Once complete, these new townhomes will deliver a total of 18 one-bedroom affordable housing units. Located at 60 Fife Road in Guelph, the UpBuilding! Non-Profit Homes project will include six fully accessible units on the ground floor, which will meet universal design guidelines. The project is located close to services like groceries, pharmacies, a community centre, and transit.
The announcement was made by Dominique O'Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, and Matthew Rae, Parliamentary Assistant to the Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, alongside Mike Schreiner, Member of Provincial Parliament for Guelph, Chris White, Wellington County Warden and Linda Busuttil, City of Guelph Councillor and Joint Social Services and Land Ambulance Committee Chair.
Central to this work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing -- working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to meet the needs of communities across Canada.
Quotes:
"Our Government is investing in affordable housing in Guelph and across Canada to improve the quality of life for vulnerable people, to help create jobs and to strengthen the fabric of our community. This is just the latest of many federal investments in affordable housing in Guelph over the past several years. I commend and congratulate the leadership of local housing proponents, the City of Guelph and Wellington County. People in Guelph will call these spaces home for generations to come and that makes a real difference." – Dominique O'Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph
"Ontario continues to work closely with its federal and municipal partners to increase affordable housing in every corner of the province. Today's announcement is the latest example of what can be achieved when we work together to deliver tangible housing solutions to those who need it most." – The Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
"Strong partnerships are key to delivering real housing solutions. By working alongside our partners, we're cutting red tape to get more homes built, faster. Today's investment means more doors opening in Guelph at prices people can afford." – Matthew Rae, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
"On behalf of the County of Wellington, I would like to congratulate Upbuilding for being the successful proponent of $1.8 million in County‑administered affordable housing funding through the most recent Housing Services RFP process and to thank the Government of Ontario and Government of Canada for this generous investment in affordable housing. The need for more affordable housing solutions has never been more critical. The additional investment from the Government of Ontario will also help the County as the Service System Manager reduce the housing gap with 18 new units in the City of Guelph for individuals and families." – Chris White, Wellington County Warden
"The City of Guelph is grateful for this continued partnership with the federal and provincial governments. Adding 18 new affordable rental units is a tangible win for our community, providing much-needed homes close to essential services and transit. These units represent more than just a roof over someone's head; they are a collective commitment to tackling the housing crisis in Guelph." – Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph
"UpBuilding! Non-Profit Homes is extremely excited to begin working on this much needed project and very grateful tor the funding provided by our government partners. Our target is to complete the majority of the construction during 2026 and have initial occupancy in early 2027." - Howard Kennedy, President UpBuilding! Non-Profit Homes, Inc.
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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Michael Minzak, Office of Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]
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