Inspired by past Integras, including the original that helped launch the Acura brand in Canada in 1987, the 2023 Integra will become the new gateway performance model in the Acura lineup, a premium sport compact with an evocative five-door design and fun-to-drive spirit.

The first-ever factory-turbocharged Integra will excite a new generation of enthusiast drivers with an available six-speed manual transmission, limited slip differential and high-output 1.5-litre motor, with VTEC® of course.

"The Integra is an exciting new chapter in the history of one of the most iconic models Acura has ever built," said James Marchand Assistant Vice President Acura Canada. "It's return marks our commitment to delivering performance-focused and fun to drive vehicles that are rich in style, versatility and attainable to a variety of consumers and lifestyles."

Designed in Japan, the new Integra's bold exterior styling features a dramatically sloping roofline and liftback tailgate, giving it a distinct coupe-like road presence. A modern interpretation of the Integra line, the fifth-generation model displays trademark cues such as the embossed Integra name under the driver's side headlight and passenger's side taillight.

First seen on the Type S Concept, Acura's new frameless Diamond Pentagon grille gives the Integra front a purposeful and sporty character. Acura's unique lighting signature is updated with the "Chicane" LED daytime running lights now positioned above the Integra's JewelEye® LED headlights, yielding an even more dramatic appearance.

Muscular rear wheel arches and aggressive rear fascia with dual-exhaust finishers, emphasize Integra's wide track. Inspired by previous Integra models, the distinctive rear styling features wide, single-piece taillights with matching "Chicane" light signature. Behind the Integra Prototype's matte-finish 19-inch split-five spoke wheels are oversized, Brembo™ high-performance brakes with colour-keyed Indy Yellow calipers, providing incredible stopping power and an aggressive look.

The Integra Prototype's striking Indy Yellow Pearl paint pays homage to Phoenix Yellow, offered on the iconic 2000-2001 Integra Type R. High-gloss Berlina Black accents have been applied to the Integra's roof, decklid spoiler, mirror caps, rear diffuser and front-grille. A lower-sill graphic boldly displays the Integra name across the side of the vehicle.

More details on the 2023 Acura Integra will be released closer to its market introduction in the first half of next year.

