"With increasing pressure to do more with less, healthcare organizations have a greater responsibility than ever to optimize their operations. It is with this in mind that Logibec continues to assert its leadership in the development of solutions by offering Canadian healthcare facilities new ways to create operational efficiency and ultimately improve overall care delivery," said Marc Brunet, President and CEO of Logibec. "The acquisition of AnalysisWorks will accelerate our ability to bring innovation to our clients that supports their critical efforts in data-driven decision-making," he added.

Established in five Canadian provinces, AnalysisWorks is known for working in partnership with their clients on developing actionable solutions to complex operational challenges. Together with their clients, they have helped drive efficiency in surgical and inpatient operations, realize cost savings, and increase equitable access to care.

"Ultimately, our purpose is really to empower healthcare innovators. Our current toolset includes industry-leading analytical tools and solutions, our deep understanding of healthcare operations, and our client-centric LightHouse software as a service platform," said Jason Goto, who founded AnalysisWorks 20 years ago. "There is a true complement between our ability to drive change with analytics and Logibec's proven bench strength in developing enterprise-grade deployed solutions."

AnalysisWorks's team of 25 experts will continue to operate from its head office in Vancouver. The integration of AnalysisWorks will begin immediately to allow customers of both companies to reap the benefits of this acquisition.

About Logibec

For nearly 40 years, Logibec, a holding company of GI Partners, has offered innovative solutions paired with specialist analyses of clinical and financial performance that optimize processes in the healthcare sector. Its software systems and advisory services are aligned with the current and future needs of healthcare facilities. www.logibec.com

About AnalysisWorks

Since 2000, AnalysisWorks has provided the best of analytics and expertise to drive measurable improvements in the operations of Canadian healthcare facilities. Its team of experts is constantly innovating by strengthening the internal capacity of its customers and offering them scalable personalized solutions. www.analysisworks.com

SOURCE Logibec

Related Links

http://www.logibec.com

