Nevada Organic Phosphate Hits Meade Peak on Hole MM26‑10, a 1.5 km Step-Out Along Strike at Murdock Mountain

Drill Hole Collar Coordinates

DDH UTME UTME_S UTMN UTMN_S Elev Elev_S TD Dip Az MM25-1

724411.46

4568960.50

1947.74 82.60 -90 0 MM25-2

724776.05

4569269.66

1897.11 125.73 -90 0 MM25-3

724352.51

4568765.27

1988.85 71.32 -90 0 MM25-4

724108.67

4568691.21

2013.43 99.67 -90 0 MM25-5

724108.67

4568691.21

2013.43 92.96 -65 120 MM25-6

723833.01

4568432.71

2020.39 78.30 -90 0 MM26-7 724388

4569071

1959

152.00 -90 0 MM26-8 724052

4568778

2043

128.00 -90 0 MM26-9 723798

4568545

2023

146.93 -90 0 MM26-10 722868

4567500

2181

215.04 -90 0 (all values are UTM NAD83, and in metres, "_S" denotes surveyed)

Robin Dow, CEO, commented: "MM26‑10 intersecting the Meade Peak with clear indications of the oolitic Upper Phosphate Zone is a significant milestone for NOP. This hole extends our confirmed strike length to over 3 kilometres, marking meaningful progress in demonstrating continuity of the target strike."

Garry Smith, P.Geo., Director, added: "This drill program has faced unavoidable delays related to mechanical breakdowns, intermittent drill crew availability, and cross‑border shipping constraints. As a result, the Company is transitioning to a new drill contractor to ensure improved reliability and production going forward."

Smith continued: "NOP also shares a permitted water well with neighbouring ranch operations. Recent mid‑summer heat and drought conditions have temporarily increased local water demand for cattle, and ranch use has been prioritized for short intervals. We continue to coordinate respectfully with local stakeholders to maintain responsible shared access. As temperatures moderate and locally based drill contractors make equipment and crews available, we expect drilling productivity to improve significantly."

The Company's exploration team continues to actively prospect for extensions to the Upper Phosphate Zone across its three additional phosphate application properties. Early field observations have confirmed the presence of the oolitic Upper Phosphate Zone at numerous locations predicted by NOP's geological model. Assay results will be released at the conclusion of the prospecting program, once all samples have been received and reviewed.

Geological Model Context

NOP's geological model interprets the Upper Phosphate Zone as a laterally extensive, nearly flat to flat‑lying sedimentary horizon within the Meade Peak Member of the Phosphoria Formation. The oolitic textures observed in MM26‑10 are characteristic of the Upper Phosphate Zone and serve as a key visual indicator of the target stratigraphy. Note: actual intervals and grades will be determined by laboratory assay results once received and validated. Continued step‑out drilling is designed to test strike continuity and refine true‑thickness controls across the broader Murdock Mountain trend.

Why MM26-10 Is Significant

The successful intersection of the Meade Peak horizon at a 1.5‑kilometre step‑out represents meaningful de‑risking of the geological model. Demonstrating continuity of the Upper Phosphate Zone along strike is a foundational requirement for future evaluation work. Each assay-confirmed step‑out increases confidence in the scale potential of the sedimentary system and supports NOP's strategy of advancing a clean, low‑contaminant organic phosphate project, aligned with emerging U.S. critical mineral, agricultural, and regulatory trends.

Qualified Persons

The interpretive technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a Director and Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Core logging and assay results (when available) in this news release are approved by Independent Qualified Person: Kenneth Tullar, B.Sc. Geol. Eng., P. Geo., AIPG Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-11142), an independent, qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California or the East Coast.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

For More Information: Robin Dow, CEO, T: 604.355.9986, E: [email protected]