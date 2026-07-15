Nevada Organic Phosphate Reports Encouraging Phosphate Assays From Drill Hole MM26-9 at Murdock Mountain

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company") (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce continued excellent phosphate assays from our drill program's hole MM26-9, recently completed on our wholly owned Murdock Mountain Property in Elko County, Nevada.

Drill Collars and Proposed Drill Pads Location Map (CNW Group/Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.)

The Company's exploration target is the Upper Phosphatic Zone, a 3.4 to 7.6 metre (11 to 25 feet) interval within the Meade Peak Member, which itself typically comprises 28 to 40 metres (92 to 131 feet) of phosphatic siltstone and phosphorite. This stratigraphic framework is based on the work of William Fedewa (M.Sc. thesis, 1980) from trench observations. Variations in the thickness of the Upper Phosphatic Zone encountered during the current drill program will be confirmed through laboratory assays.

Location Coordinates (UTM NAD 83)





surveyed

surveyed

surveyed





DDH UTME SUTME UTMN SUTMN Elev

(m) SElev

(m) TD (m) Dip Az MM26-9 723798

4568545

2023

146.93 -90 0 MM25-6

723833.01

4568432.71 2018 2020.39 78.30 -90 0

Drill Hole MM26-9 – Preliminary Observations

Drill Hole MM26-9, located at 723798E, 4568545N, was drilled vertically to a depth of 146.93 metres (481.93 feet). The drill collar is positioned approximately 100 metres north and upslope from last fall's drill hole MM25-6.

The Upper Phosphate Zone was intersected with a weighted average of 10.73% P 2 O 5 over an apparent thickness of 4.50 metres (14.76 feet). The core angles recorded were 80-90 degrees; therefore the true thickness is 4.48 metres (14.70 feet).

DDH Sample From m To m Length m P 2 O 5 % weighted average MM26-9 1121685 96.00 97.00 1.00 5.28

MM26-9 1121686 97.00 98.00 1.00 9.94 10.73%/4.50 m MM26-9 1121687 98.00 99.45 1.45 15.1

MM26-9 1121688 99.45 100.50 1.05 10.65









4.50

true thickness 4.48 m













MM26-9 1121719 126.00 127.00 1.00 8.18 8.18%/1.00 m

Drill hole MM25-6 completed last fall, intersected 4.58 metres of 11.89% P 2 O 5 in the Upper Phosphate Zone and returned an unexpected 17.47% P 2 O 5 over 4.11 metres in the Lower Phosphate Zone. MM26-9 returned a more typical Lower Phosphate Zone interval of 8.18% P 2 O 5 over 1.00 metres.

Robin Dow, CEO stated: "MM26‑9 provides another solid intersection and continues to support the continuity we're working to confirm across the broader target area. With MM26‑10 testing a 1.5‑kilometre strike extension, we're excited to advance this program and add the information needed to support our upcoming decisions."

Garry Smith, P.Geo and Director added: "MM26‑9 intersected a strong 42.15 metres of Meade Peak, including a consistent and well‑developed interval of the Upper Phosphate Zone. This reinforces the continuity we are working to define across the trend. In that context, we view the poor result from MM26‑8 as a local, small‑scale anomaly. Each hole adds valuable information, and the overall dataset continues to support our technical understanding of the target horizon."

MM26-10 is almost completed at the Pad 12 site, approximately 1.5 kilometres along strike to the south-west from MM26-9 in a new area untested by previous drilling.

The Company will release additional laboratory assay results once received and validated.

Lab Assaying Methods & QA/QC

All sample preparation and analytical work was carried out by ALS Laboratories ("ALS"), an independent commercial laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for mineral analysis. ALS operates under rigorous quality management systems and is regularly audited by recognized accreditation bodies, including the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) and the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation (CALA).

Phosphate P2O5 assaying was by ME-XRF24 whole-rock analysis: Samples were fused with lithium borate and analyzed by X-ray fluorescence (XRF). This method provides high-precision determinations of major rock-forming oxides, including phosphorus, calcium, and silica, ensuring accurate characterization of phosphate mineralization.

ALS maintains strict internal QA/QC protocols, including the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates with each batch of samples. These measures ensure that analytical results meet internationally recognized standards of accuracy and reliability, consistent with the requirements of NI 43-101 reporting.

Company Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

The Company implemented a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with NI 43-101 standards, including the insertion of blanks and certified reference materials into the sample stream.

Blanks: The Company regularly inserts a blank comprised of generically sourced sand approximately every 11 samples (or 9.3%) to monitor potential contamination during sample preparation and analysis.

Certified reference materials ("CRM"): CRMs used in mineral exploration are used to assess analytical accuracy and are usually rock powders comprised of known concentrations of the metal(s) of interest. CRMs are usually obtained from commercial suppliers who provide the average of many analyses of the CRMs by multiple labs, which is referred to as the certified value, and a standard deviation of the analyses from which the certified value is determined. A typical criterion for accepting the analyses of CRMs in the mineral industry is that they should fall within a range determined by the certified (or "target") value ± three standard deviations ("3 STD"). Analytical accuracy was verified against BAM 826-1, a certified reference material for phosphate slags issued by Germany's Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM). The Company inserts BAM 826-1 CRM standards approximately every 22 samples (or 4.5%), or about 2 per drill hole.

The Company is satisfied that the QA/QC results demonstrate the reliability of the assay data and support the integrity of the phosphate grades reported herein.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release, including all assays and detailed core logging interpretation, has been approved by the Independent Qualified Person for this drill program, Kenneth N. Tullar, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist (CPG 11142). Mr. Tullar has reviewed and approved the technical content of this disclosure.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California or the East Coast.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

For More Information: Robin Dow, CEO, T: 604.355.9986, E: [email protected]