NETRAMARK TO ATTEND AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY CONFERENCE IN CHICAGO

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (FSE: 8TV) (OTC: AINMF) announces its attendance at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Conference in Chicago, IL. This prestigious event brings together leading experts, researchers, and professionals from the oncology field to exchange knowledge, discuss advancements, and explore innovative solutions.

The conference presents an excellent opportunity for NetraMark to engage with industry leaders to demonstrate how its proprietary industry leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) based products, NetraAI and NetraGPT, can transform late stage oncology clinical trials by identifying the influential variables that drive response to candidate medicines.

"At NetraMark, we understand how to maximize the discovery of unique trial enrichment insights from small clinical study populations. This addresses a major challenge facing oncology sponsors developing novel therapeutics and new combination therapies," said Josh Spiegel, President of NetraMark. "We are excited to participate in the ASCO Conference and present our state-of-the-art solutions that can help sponsors enrich their clinical trials and drive better results."

"Oncology has been one of my primary areas of focus academically and I look forward to engaging with colleagues to discuss how our technology is primed to help pharmaceutical companies run trials with a higher rate of success. Understanding a patient population and the underlying mechanisms of response is particularly difficult in Oncology and I'm excited to discuss our unique and powerful approach," said Dr. Joseph Geraci, CTO / CSO NetraMark.

NetraMark will be participating in the event from June 2 to June 6, 2023.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI / ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and / or efficacy of treatment.

For further information: Company contact information: Swapan Kakumanu - CFO, [email protected], 403-681-2549