TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: 8TV) a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company that is transforming clinical trials in the pharmaceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has received aggregate proceeds of $1,161,000 from the exercise of 2,244,606 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") and 410,000 stock options (the "Stock Options") of the Company, since November 19th, 2024. Following the exercise of the Warrants and the Stock Options, the Company has 74,082,219 common shares issued and outstanding. This capital infusion strengthens NetraMark's balance sheet, positioning the Company to further execute on its business plan and accelerate its growth trajectory.

The proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants and Stock Options will support the continued development and expansion of NetraMark's AI solutions, which are designed to empower pharmaceutical companies with actionable insights across protocol enrichment, covariate analysis, target product profile enhancement, market access, and precision medicine.

With this injection of funds, NetraMark is well-positioned to scale its operations, expand its market presence, and continue delivering innovative solutions that address the critical needs of the pharmaceutical industry.

NetraMark extends its gratitude to its shareholders and partners for their ongoing support and commitment to the Company's vision.

About NetraAI

In contrast to other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. The NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) providing the potential to increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting" which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

