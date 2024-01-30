NETRAMARK SIGNS THIRD CONTRACT WITH LARGE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY TO ENHANCE CLINICAL TRIAL INSIGHTS

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: 8TV) a generative AI software leader in clinical trial analytics, announces that it has signed a third contract with a large publicly listed biopharmaceutical company, pursuant to the Master Service Agreement, previously announced on October 31, 2023.

NetraMark will employ its proprietary Attractor AI technology to analyze clinical trial data provided from the biopharmaceutical company's distinct Phase II candidate medicine.

The primary objectives of the contract are as follows:

Perform an analysis with the NetraAI based on variables derived from pertinent factors collected between screening and baseline.





Based on the NetraAI analysis of such data, patients will be labeled according to their level of response to placebo and drug based on accepted standards for this disease category. Variables collected early in the trial will be used by NetraAI to generate explanatory models of subpopulations as they pertain to drug and placebo response.





NetraAI will produce personas, which are driving factors behind precise groups of patients, that are directly related to drug and placebo response. NetraAI will also be provided with other questions to analyze through other various related measures as requested by the Sponsor.

NetraMark will then create a synopsis of all personas that emerge from the above analyses and evaluate the stability of the driving factors and sets of patients as defined by the above definitions. A report will be produced that provides critical information about:

Drug and Placebo response as determined by the endpoint measure where response is defined by an industry accepted change in total score from baseline, or the imputed score as the Sponsor study team sees fit.





Hypotheses of response, which will be in the form of patient subpopulations, their response status, whether they are in the drug or placebo arm, along with explanatory variables for each.





Adverse event (AE) modeling based on reported AEs for which we are relying on the Sponsor team to clearly outline any AEs and to provide labeling for patients that experienced such events, if any.





Factors which will lower the placebo response while simultaneously maximizing drug response.





Inclusion/Exclusion criteria presented in a table that outlines the feasibility and effect of each variable for any future enrichment process. This will provide a precise perspective into what is driving response to both drug and placebo, according to the set of variables that NetraAI will ingest.

"The Company continues to expand its presence with a customer that has multiple clinical stage assets, which ultimately reinforces the product / market fit of the NetraMark offerings" said NetraMark President, Josh Spiegel. "We are continuing to aggressively build out our sales pipeline and are very excited about the momentum we are generating."

NetraMark is strongly positioned to empower pharmaceutical companies and their respective Contract Research Organizations (CROs) with critical scientific insights to accelerate speed, quality and accuracy across their clinical strategy protocol designs to help drive improved patient outcomes and operational results.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the Company's primary objectives and reporting under the contract, the build out of the Company's sales pipeline, our position to empower pharmaceutical companies and CROS and provide them with critical insights and the possible improvement of patient outcomes and operational results, which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2022. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

