NETRAMARK SIGNS MASTER SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH A LARGE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: 8TV) a leader in predictive clinical trial analytics, is thrilled to announce that it has entered into a Master Service Agreement with a large public listed biopharmaceutical company.

The agreement paves the way for collaboration, whereby NetraMark will employ its unique Generative AI technology platform to analyze clinical trial data from select candidate medicines of the biopharmaceutical company. The primary objective being to discover specific subpopulations and shed light on unique patient enrichment paradigms related to drug and placebo responses.

Josh Spiegel, President of NetraMark, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are elated to forge this relationship. Our advanced Generative AI solutions are poised to offer profound insights into patient populations involved in clinical trials. This collaboration aims to enhance the success rates of late-stage clinical trials, aligning seamlessly with the biopharmaceutical company's dedication to expediting the development of innovative treatments for conditions with significant unmet medical needs.

The agreement follows an extensive and rigorous evaluation of NetraMark by the biopharmaceutical company, including a comprehensive vendor qualification audit, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of Good Clinical Practice (GCP).

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI / ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and / or efficacy of treatment.

