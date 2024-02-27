NETRAMARK SIGNS FOURTH CONTRACT WITH LARGE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY TO ENHANCE CLINICAL TRIAL INSIGHTS

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: 8TV) a generative AI software leader in clinical trial analytics, announces that it has signed a fourth contract in a new indication with a large, publicly listed biopharmaceutical company, pursuant to the Master Service Agreement, previously announced on October 23, 2023.

NetraMark will employ its proprietary NetraAI to analyze clinical trial data from the biopharmaceutical company's late phase asset and the primary objectives of the contract are as follows:

Perform an analysis with the NetraAI based on variables derived from pertinent factors collected between screening and baseline.

Generate subpopulation personas that show significant differences between responders and non-responders.

Provide a set of features that can be used for exclusion/inclusion criteria for the pivotal trial, if necessary.

Characterize subsets of patients who experience adverse effects (AEs), if any, with the resulting personas used to mitigate safety concerns in future trials.

"Continuing to expand across indications within the company's asset portfolio further demonstrates the potential of our differentiated technology offering," said NetraMark President, Josh Spiegel. "This fourth contract represents an important step forward in supporting companies that strive to achieve clearer and more accurate trial results efficiently, potentially saving them needed capital while potentially bringing treatments to patients sooner."

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

