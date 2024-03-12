NETRAMARK SIGNS CONTRACT WITH PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY TO DELIVER CLINICAL TRIAL INSIGHTS REGARDING EFFICACY AND PLACEBO RESPONSE

- NetraMark's NetraAI is tasked with identifying inclusion and exclusion criteria that are predicted to drive larger effect and smaller placebo responses in future clinical trials -

- Potential to demonstrate statistically significant efficacy results in future trials using fewer patients and reduce the time and cost needed for product approval -

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: 8TV) a generative AI software leader in clinical trial analytics, announces that it has signed a NetraAI Lab contract with a pharmaceutical company (the "Sponsor") to use NetraAI to analyze Phase 2 clinical trial data and deliver key insights and testable hypotheses with the potential to de-risk further development of the Sponsor's asset.

"We recently launched the NetraAI Lab offering with the intention of demonstrating our ability to quickly prove the value of NetraAI to analyze customer's clinical data and identify key variables that drive efficacy, toxicity and placebo responses in only four weeks. This contract demonstrates the interest by the industry to use their own data to validate leading edge solutions, such as ours," said Josh Spiegel, President of NetraMark. "NetraAI is uniquely designed to address clinical trial challenges by identifying the key variables that drive efficacy and placebo response and provide testable hypotheses that explain these findings. We believe that insights generated through our analysis of the data can potentially de-risk the future clinical development of one of the pharmaceutical company's assets and support their effort to bring new therapies to patients."

Under the scope of this project, the Sponsor has provided NetraMark with data from patients who participated in a completed Phase 2 clinical trial of a specific therapy and NetraMark applied its proprietary NetraAI clinical solution to the data to achieve five key objectives:

characterizing the drivers of placebo and treatment responses;

feature significance testing;

extracting personas that characterize placebo responders/treatment non-responders (PRTNR) and placebo non-responders/treatment responders (PNRTR);

creating probability density distribution maps of key factors across all patients in placebo and treatment arms, in order to enable enrichment criteria for future trials; and

establishing a data environment that enables continued exploration of the data

NetraMark will identify key inclusion / exclusion criteria that are predicted with high statistical confidence. Use of these criteria in future trials is expected to increase the number of PNRTR subjects while reducing the number of PRTNR subjects, enabling the trial to potentially demonstrate significant efficacy in a smaller, better-defined patient population.

About NetraAI

In contrast with other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. The NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) that can significantly increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, even when this leads to "overfitting" which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the Company's objectives under the NetraAI Lab customer contract, the potential value of our technology to de-risk clinical trials, identify key variables to drive efficacy and placebo response and provide testable hypotheses and to increase the number of PNRTR subjects while reducing the number of PRTNR subjects, the potential for customers to bring treatments to patients sooner, which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2023. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

