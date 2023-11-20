NETRAMARK SELECTS FINN PARTNERS AS ITS PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY OF RECORD

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTCQB: AINMF) a leader in predictive clinical trial analytics, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with FINN Partners, Inc ("FINN Partners"), a global full-service marketing and communications agency with a strong presence in the life sciences sector, to provide public relations services in an effort to raise public awareness of the Company, primarily in the United States.

"We have been looking for the right partner to help NetraMark build its profile within both the pharmaceutical and financial communities. FINN Partners has the experience, reach and team to help us elevate the Company's awareness amongst leaders that can provide a meaningful impact on our long-term goals," said George Achilleos, CEO NetraMark.

"We are honored to be selected by NetraMark to maximize awareness of its revolutionary generative artificial intelligence and machine learning products focused on helping companies optimize their clinical trial outcomes," said David Carey, Senior Partner of FINN Partners.

FINN Partners brings significant experience providing public relations, investor relations and marketing services to help biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies navigate the complex healthcare communications environment. In addition, FINN Partners will draw on its deep experience supporting global clinical trials for numerous pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and research organizations to raise awareness of NetraMark in both the pharmaceutical and financial industries.

FINN Partners does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in NetraMark or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a leader in predictive clinical trial analytics through the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted within the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI / ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and / or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the engagement of FINN Partners and FINN Partners' potential impact on NetraMark which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown, risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2022. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Swapan Kakumanu - CFO, [email protected], 403-681-2549