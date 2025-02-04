NETRAMARK PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: 8TV) a generative AI software leader in clinical trial analytics, is pleased to highlight recent corporate advancements; including a key leadership appointment, a major pharmaceutical collaboration, a strategic board addition, a strengthened financial position and a new marketing / investor relations engagement.

Dr. Angelico Carta Appointed as Chief Strategy Officer

As previously announced on December 11, 2024, NetraMark appointed Dr. Angelico Carta, co-founder of Worldwide Clinical Trials, as its Chief Strategy Officer. Dr. Carta brings over 35 years of experience in clinical research and pharmaceutical strategy, enhancing NetraMark's ability to expand partnerships and refine its go-to-market approach. His leadership is expected to play a critical role in advancing NetraMark's AI-driven capabilities in clinical trials and precision medicine.

Strategic Collaboration with Top 5 Pharmaceutical Company

As previously announced on December 9, 2024, NetraMark has entered into a pilot collaboration agreement with a Top 5 pharmaceutical company, as defined by market capitalization. The initiative aims to leverage NetraAI technology to uncover novel insights into patient populations, improving the client's development of treatments for autoimmune disorders. This collaboration aligns with one of the Company's core goals - validation of the technology through major collaborations and co-publishing opportunities.

P.J. Haley Joins Board of Directors

As previously announced on October 9, 2024, NetraMark welcomed P.J. Haley, Executive Vice President of Commercial at Exelixis, Inc., to its Board of Directors. With over 20 years of experience in oncology commercialization, market access, and strategic partnerships, Mr. Haley will help steer NetraMark's expansion into the oncology sector, aligning AI solutions with evolving industry needs.

$1.16 Million Raised Through Warrant and Stock Option Exercises

As previously announced on December 12, 2024, NetraMark strengthened its financial position in Q1 of this fiscal year through the exercise of warrants and stock options by their holders, raising $1,161,000. This capital infusion will support the continued development and expansion of NetraMark's AI solutions, designed to empower pharmaceutical companies with advanced insights for clinical trial success. The funding reinforces the company's ability to scale operations and drive innovation in precision medicine.

Marketing, Public and Investor Relations

NetraMark announces that it has extended the term of its original agreement ("ARU Agreement") with ARU Global Inc. ("ARU") to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company. Certain services to be provided by ARU are anticipated to include "investor relations activities" under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Any materials disseminated by ARU will require the prior written approval of the Company.

The term of the ARU Agreement is extended to Mach 31, 2025. The ARU Agreement was also amended to increase compensation paid during the term to ARU, from $112,000 USD to $133,000 USD. ARU is owned by Brian Uppal and is located at 17th Floor, PH Plaza 2000 50th Street Panama City, Panama and can be reached at 507-6532-8900 or [email protected]. ARU does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in NetraMark or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

NetraMark also announces it has entered into an agreement with 1502656 B.C LTD. ("BC Ltd.)" to provide strategic digital media services, marketing (including awareness campaigns) and data analytical services to the Company (the "Marketing Agreement"). The term of the Marketing Agreement is for a period of six months commencing February 4, 2025. During the term of the Marketing Agreement, BC LTD. will be paid compensation equal to C$300,000. BC LTD. and its principals are arm's length to the Company. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, BC LTD. (including its directors and officers) do not own any securities of the Company. BC LTD. is located at 3849 154th Street Surrey, BC V3Z0V3, and can be reached at 604-317-2952 or [email protected]

About NetraAI

In contrast with other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. The NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) that have the potential to increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, even when this leads to "overfitting" which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

