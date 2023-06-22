NETRAMARK ENTERS INTO ADVISOR AGREEMENT

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: 8TV) announces that it has entered into an advisor agreement (the "Advisor Agreement") with Dr. Stanley Fenwick (the "Advisor"). Through the Advisor Agreement, the Advisor will provide advice and assistance to the Company, help develop strategies to achieve NetraMark's goals, and facilitate introductions with potential partners and prospects.

Effective June 1, 2023, the Advisor Agreement provides that the Company shall pay the Advisor a fee at the monthly rate of CAD $10,000.00 to be paid in the form of common shares of the Company (the "Compensation Shares") and issued to the Advisor on a monthly basis, such number of Compensation Shares shall be calculated on the last trading day of each month (the "Payment Date") using the market price of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") as of closing on the last trading day prior to the Payment Date.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Advisor Agreement, the Company has granted 300,000 stock options (each, a "Stock Option") to the Advisor. Each Stock Option is exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per common share, or such greater price as may be required by the CSE, for a period of 2 years. The Stock Options vested immediately and are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, the applicable option agreement, and the Advisor Agreement.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI / ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and / or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR).

Company contact information: Swapan Kakumanu - CFO | [email protected] | 403-681-2549

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the terms of the Advisor's engagement and the issuance of Compensation Shares in connection therewith, which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2022. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE NetraMark Holdings Inc.

