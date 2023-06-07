NETRAMARK ANNOUNCES UPLIST TO THE OTCQB MARKET

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: AINMF), is pleased to announce that after a successful application process the Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCBQ® Market (the "OTCQB") at the opening of the market on June 7, 2023, under the stock symbol "AINMF".

The Company believes that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including greater access to analyst coverage and news services, broader broker dealers interest and more comprehensive compliance requirements and higher reporting standards than the prior OTC tier. Historically, companies that have made the move up to the OTCQB tier have experienced increased investor awareness, greater liquidity and visibility of their common stock.

The Company, as previously announced, received Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTC") eligibility. DTC eligibility allows NetraMark shares to be electronically cleared and settled which streamline the process of trading, enhance liquidity, and provide direct access to investors in the United States (US). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), one of the world's largest securities depositories that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB represents a significant milestone in the growth of NetraMark. It will enhance our visibility within the US investment community, open the Company to new institutional investors and broaden our shareholder base," said CEO George Achilleos.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI / ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and / or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR).

For further information: Swapan Kakumanu - CFO | [email protected] | 403-681-2549