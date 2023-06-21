NETRAMARK ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT OF ARU GLOBAL INC.

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: 8TV), announces that it has entered into an agreement with ARU Global Inc. ("ARU") to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company. Certain services to be provided by ARU are anticipated to include "investor relations activities" under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws. Any materials disseminated by ARU will require the prior written approval of the Company.

The agreement is for an initial three month term commencing June 21, 2023, subject to extension upon written agreement by NetraMark and ARU on terms and conditions agreeable by both parties. During the initial three month term, ARU will be paid compensation totaling USD$112,000, USD$56,000 paid upon signing and $56,000 net 30 days. ARU's services will include the creation of advertorial content as well as managing email distribution and pay-per-click advertisements. ARU is owned by Brian Uppal and is located at 17th Floor, PH Plaza 2000 50th Street Panama City, Panama and can be reached at 507-6532-8900 or [email protected].

ARU does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in NetraMark or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI / ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and / or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR).

Company contact information: Swapan Kakumanu - CFO | [email protected] | 403-681-2549

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the terms of ARU's engagement which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2022. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

