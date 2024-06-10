NETRAMARK ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH NIMH TO ANALYZE CLINICAL TRIAL DATA ON THE USE OF KETAMINE IN PSYCHIATRIC DISORDERS

Research project with the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is designed to identify variables characterizing ketamine response, placebo response and adverse events to guide future clinical trials

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: 8TV), a generative AI software leader in clinical trial analytics, announces that it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with the NIMH (the "Collaboration"). The NIMH is the lead U.S. federal agency for research on mental disorders and is one of the 27 Institutes and Centers that make up the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the largest biomedical research agency in the world. NIH is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Under the terms of the Collaboration, the NIMH will leverage NetraMark's advanced machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze clinical trials investigating the efficacy of ketamine in the treatment of various psychiatric disorders. The Company will use its NetraAI platform to evaluate NIMH data from clinical trials of ketamine in a variety of psychiatric disorders and seek to identify variables characterizing ketamine response, placebo response, and adverse events that could be used to guide design and patient selection for future clinical trials.

This Collaboration represents an advancement in incorporating AI within psychiatric research, aiming to enhance precision medicine for these complex, heterogeneous disorders.

"The trials included in this collaborative research project comprise small datasets that are challenging to interpret because they do not reflect the totality of the disorder they represent," said Dr. Joseph Geraci, PhD, Founder, and Chief Scientific Officer of NetraMark. "NetraAI is designed and tuned to work with these smaller datasets by discerning variables that define explainable subpopulations. This approach enhances predictive model accuracy, and we expect that the use of NetraAI in this research plan will provide a multifaceted understanding of the effects and Mechanism of Action (MOA) of ketamine in different psychiatric disorders, with the goal of guiding future clinical trials of a therapy that may address urgent unmet needs."

About NetraAI

In contrast with other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. The NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) that can significantly increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, even when this leads to "overfitting" which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

