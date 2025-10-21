Netcracker Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global and Regional Recognitions for OSS/BSS Technology Innovation, Product Leadership, and Company of the Year

Demonstrating unmatched OSS/BSS technology innovation, product leadership, and customer-centric excellence, Netcracker earns three Frost & Sullivan recognitions across global and APAC markets

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Netcracker Technology has been recognized with three prestigious honors: the 2025 Global OSS/BSS Technology Innovation Leadership recognition, the 2025 Global Satellite OSS/BSS Product Leadership recognition, and the 2025 APAC OSS/BSS Company of the Year recognition. These distinctions underscore Netcracker's outstanding achievements in OSS/BSS innovation, product excellence, and customer partnerships, reflecting its consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Netcracker excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "The company takes customer feedback seriously and moves swiftly to improve. Its high customer satisfaction, compared with its peers in the region, is truly commendable," said Mei Lee Quah, Senior Director, ICT Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on technology innovation and product leadership, Netcracker has demonstrated its ability to adapt and lead in a highly dynamic industry. The company's sustained investment in OSS/BSS has enabled it to scale effectively across diverse markets, from core telecom ecosystems to emerging verticals such as satellite communications. Its partnership with NEC further strengthens its satellite OSS/BSS capabilities, creating integrated solutions that meet the unique needs of a fast-growing industry.

Innovation remains at the heart of Netcracker's strategy. Its comprehensive suite of OSS/BSS solutions is designed to deliver agility, scalability, and advanced automation. By embedding AI and GenAI into customer journeys, Netcracker enables dynamic personalization, proactive care, and data-driven decision-making. "We are extremely pleased to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan again for our leadership in three critical market segments," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "Our comprehensive suite of OSS/BSS solutions, along with embedded AI and agentic AI capabilities, deliver agility, scalability and advanced automation to our customers as they undertake large-scale IT transformations, leverage satellite communications and deliver superior digital journeys and experiences."

Netcracker's unwavering commitment to customer experience further differentiates it in the OSS/BSS sector. The company empowers CSPs with self-service tools, advanced portals, and real-time insights that reduce churn, strengthen loyalty, and improve operational efficiency. Its ecosystem-driven approach integrates partner services and gamified loyalty programs into everyday customer interactions, creating sustained value and long-term engagement across global markets.

Frost & Sullivan commends Netcracker for setting a new standard in technology innovation, product leadership, and customer-first strategies. These recognitions highlight Netcracker's ability to combine visionary solutions with practical execution, shaping the future of OSS/BSS and unlocking growth opportunities across telecom and adjacent industries.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents these recognitions to companies that demonstrate outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. Netcracker's achievements reflect the qualities of a forward-thinking organization reshaping its industry through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan