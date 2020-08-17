/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital"), the investment fund manager of the Fiera Capital Income Opportunities Fund ("Fund") announced today that the estimated net asset value per unit ("NAV") of the Fund was misstated for the period of May 5, 2020 to June 9, 2020. The misstatement was the result of an administrative error by the Fund valuation service provider. Fiera Capital has reviewed the details with the service provider and has implemented steps to prevent recurrence. The NAVs were subsequently recalculated and were lower than the reported NAV throughout the period, with the maximum difference being $0.2364 on a reported NAV of $8.0063, for a difference of 2.86%. There were redemptions at the originally-published NAVs during this period. Fiera Capital intends to reimburse the Fund for the overpayment to redeeming unitholders.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent global asset management firm with approximately C$171.0 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. The Company provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

