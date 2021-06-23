Nestlé Canada Recalls DRUMSTICK Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones

The original recall was due to the potential that DRUMSTICK Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones may contain small traces of dairy (whey protein).

Affected product in Canada:

DRUMSTICK Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones

4 x 120 Millilitre

We have been working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and are immediately informing our customers who received these products and arranging for them be removed from store shelves.

Consumers in Eastern Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces who have purchased these products and who have a dairy allergy, should contact Consumer Services for reimbursement and then dispose of the product. The contact information is as follows:

Phone: 1-800-387 4636 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST

Email: [email protected] from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST

SOURCE Nestle Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Nestlé Media Line (416) 218-2688 or [email protected]

