"We know that this Halloween will be different from other years and our number one priority is safety," said Chandra Kumar, Business Executive Officer, Confectionery, Nestlé Canada. "Halloween is an important tradition for kids and families and new research from Abacus Data indicates that eight in ten Canadian parents plan to celebrate Halloween this season with their family in some way. Nestlé Canada is proud to be part of the Halloween tradition, which is why we launched the Red Pumpkin Project, an initiative to keep the spirit alive while helping families be safe and creative, however they choose to celebrate."

Nestlé Canada has collaborated with industry partners including Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada, the Retail Council of Canada and Today's Parent, to create safety guidelines and recommendations to help families celebrate safely this year. Families can visit www.redpumpkinproject.ca for safety tips, imaginative family activities and DIY projects. Nestlé invites families to create and display a red pumpkin at their homes to encourage their neighbours to stay safe. Decals, stencils and stickers are available at www.redpumpkinproject.ca and major retailers across Canada, while supplies last.

As the market leader in Halloween confectionery, Nestlé Canada has always championed a safe season assuring that Nestlé minis, KIT KAT, COFFEE CRISP, AERO and SMARTIES are locally manufactured in a Toronto-based peanut-free facility.

About the Abacus Data Survey: New Abacus Data gathered was commissioned by Food, Health & Consumer Products (FHCP) and Retail Council of Canada (RCC) and was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,286 Canadian adults from August 28 to September 2, 2020.

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé in Canada locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including LEAN CUISINE, NESQUIK, NESTLÉ GOOD START, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ, NESTLÉ PURE LIFE and NESTLÉ DRUMSTICK. Its 4,500+ employees in locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. In 2016, Nestlé celebrated its 150-year anniversary, and has been present in Canada since 1887. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca.

SOURCE Nestle Canada Inc.

For further information: Nestlé Media Line: 416-218-2688, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.corporate.nestle.ca/

