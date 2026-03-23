Ferrara's new multi-year deal with Canada Soccer delivers exclusive promotions, in-stadium activations, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences for fans across the country

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Soccer and Canadian Soccer Media and Entertainment (CSME) today announced NERDS, a brand of Ferrara Candy Company, as the Federation's Official Candy Partner on a multi-year deal. The partnership arrives at one of the most thrilling chapters in Canadian soccer history, bringing together a brand built on bold personality and the fans who bring that same energy to every match.

NERDS Joins Canada Soccer to Unleash the Mighty Fan in All of Us (CNW Group/Ferrara)

NERDS and Canada Soccer will come together to celebrate and amplify Canadian soccer fandom nationwide, creating fan-first experiences at Canada Soccer matches and building excitement around the National Team programs. Fans can look forward to a national consumer promotion giving NERDS shoppers the chance to win money-can't-buy experiences with unprecedented access to Canada Soccer ahead of major tournaments, as well as exclusive Canada Soccer merchandise.

"NERDS has always been about big personality, bold flavour, and showing up with energy – and Canadian soccer fans embody exactly that," said Emad Tadros, General Manager, Canada. "We're proud to partner with Canada Soccer and celebrate the fans who make every match unforgettable. Whether you're in the stands or watching from your living room, NERDS is the treat for everyone who cheers like the whole country is counting on them – because it is."

The partnership is anchored by the campaign platform "Unleash Your Mighty Fan" – a celebration of the Canadian soccer fan who cheers without reservation, shows up with full energy, and makes the atmosphere what it is.

"We're excited to welcome NERDS and Ferrara to the Canada Soccer family," said Dominic Martin, Director, Marketing, Canada Soccer. "The passion and energy of our fans continues to drive the game forward in Canada, and this partnership reflects that spirit. NERDS shares that same boldness and vibrancy, and we look forward to creating memorable moments together for supporters right across the country."

NERDS, known for their signature tangy crunch and bold flavour combinations, are the perfect match-day companion for fans who bring that same intensity.

"This partnership with NERDS is a great example of how we're bringing bold, culturally relevant brands into the Canadian soccer ecosystem at a time of incredible growth for the game," said Michael Beckerman, Chief Commercial Officer, Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment. "NERDS brings a sense of fun, personality, and energy that mirrors the passion of our fans, and together we're creating experiences that celebrate that spirit in unexpected ways. We're excited to work with Ferrara to bring this partnership to life and connect with supporters across the country."

About Ferrara

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner, with global sales in more than 60 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 9,400 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 40+ popular brands. Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® are enjoyed by millions of Canadian households annually. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago and more than 30 facilities across the world. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-affiliated company. Learn more at www.ferrara.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

About Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer, in partnership with its membership and its partners, provides leadership in the pursuit of excellence in soccer, both at the national and international levels. Canada Soccer not only strives to lead Canada to victory, but also encourages Canadians to a life-long passion for soccer.

About Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment

Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment (formerly Canadian Soccer Business) represents a suite of top-tier national assets that are central to the sport of soccer in Canada. This includes representation for all corporate partnerships, licensing, and media rights (broadcast and distribution) related to Canada Soccer's core assets including the Men's and Women's National Team and the TELUS Canadian Championship, along with all rights associated with the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and Premier Soccer Leagues Canada.

SOURCE Ferrara

For media inquiries: Paulo Senra, Chief Communications & Content Officer, Canada Soccer, [email protected]; Laura Armstrong, Vice President, Communications and Business Integration, Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment, [email protected]; Nick Eakins, Senior Manager, Golin Canada, [email protected]