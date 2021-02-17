NeoPollard Interactive iLottery Network Scales to $2 Billion in FY2020

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"); (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), congratulates its customer network on exceptional Fiscal Year 2020 ("FY20") results. NPi's iLottery partners, including the Michigan, Virginia, New Hampshire, and North Carolina Education Lotteries, achieved topline sales totaling a collective $2 billion. Just as impressive as this milestone achievement is the fact that these lotteries grew topline sales by a remarkable 89% from the previous fiscal year. FY20 is defined as the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2020 for each state except Michigan, which concluded FY20 on September 30, 2020; all four lotteries have continued to achieve significant growth in the current fiscal year.

Across NPi's U.S. customer network, all iLottery programs experienced significant growth over FY19. The Michigan Lottery achieved a total sales increase of 86% and since launch, have contributed over half a billion dollars before operating expenses to the Michigan School Aid Fund. The Virginia Lottery saw 29% growth in FY20 eSubscription sales. FY20 marked the New Hampshire Lottery's first full fiscal year of iLottery operations, recording over 142% growth in sales in support of funds for education in New Hampshire. North Carolina's program, which NPi converted from the Lottery's previous program that enabled the sale of draw games online, was live for only eight months in FY20 and surpassed topline sales from the entire prior fiscal year by 57%.

"Since its inception, NPi has been dedicated to delivering the most entertaining, engaging, and profitable iLottery programs to our customers," said Liz Siver, General Manager, NeoPollard Interactive. "Covid-19 has highlighted the importance for lotteries to diversify their sales channels. At NPi our mission is to enable lotteries to generate revenue through online channels and FY20 proved the significance of this channel to grow our customers' overall lottery sales performance. We are proud that our industry-leading products and services have helped our iLottery partners continue to drive sales, engage with players, and maximize revenue for the many good causes they support."

NPi's focused approach and operational expertise have made the company the partner of choice for lotteries looking to expand the way they interact with players through digital channels and engaging, revenue driving games. NPi's iLottery partners consistently experience significant year-over-year incremental revenue increases through the online channel, while simultaneously driving growth at retail. In fact, NPi customers with a full iLottery offering have seen significant growth in retail instant sales after launching iLottery programs. The Michigan Lottery has seen 150% growth in retail instant sales since Fiscal Year 2013. In New Hampshire, the Lottery's retail instant category has grown by 21% since Fiscal Year 2018.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and, is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content, as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A.(Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 66.7% by the Pollard family and 33.3% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes. For more information visit www.neogames.com.

