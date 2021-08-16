NeoPollard Interactive Congratulates the Virginia Lottery on Stellar First Year iLottery Results

Virginia Lottery Smashed Industry Records Generating Over $807 Million in Total iLottery Sales

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"); (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), is pleased to congratulate the Virginia Lottery on its remarkable first year iLottery results.

In Fiscal Year ("FY") 2021, which ended on June 30th, topline total iLottery sales exceeded $807 million in Virginia, setting a new industry record by becoming the highest grossing first year iLottery program in North America. Virginia's iLottery program has quickly grown to represent an incredible 25% of the state's total lottery sales in just one year—a first in the U.S. lottery industry! The Lottery's traditional retail sales also increased at the same time, growing by 15% and proving again that the iLottery channel is driving significant net new revenue for lotteries and is complementary to traditional sales channels.

In addition to record-setting sales, the Virginia Lottery's online game offerings contributed more than $90 million in revenue to the Lottery Proceeds Fund, which directly supports Virginia K-12 public schools.

"The overwhelming success of the online platform in Virginia demonstrates that players have been eager to engage with us where they already expected to find us," said Kevin Hall, Executive Director, Virginia Lottery. "Allowing players to fully engage with us when and where they want, on any device, has created an exciting opportunity to generate additional revenues for Virginia's public schools. We look forward to continuing our partnership with NPi, working collaboratively to support our digital channel while also strengthening the cross-channel sales of traditional products at retail."

"NPi is honored to recognize the Virginia Lottery for its success, and to power the iLottery technology, services, and games behind the exceptional results of the Lottery's first year," said Liz Siver, General Manager, NeoPollard Interactive. "NPi is the market leader in providing innovative and integrated iLottery solutions to North American lotteries that are proven to deliver exceptional results like those seen in Virginia. As a forward-thinking company, we continue to be committed to delivering player-focused solutions and comprehensive service offerings—such as the Power Suite of iLottery services, which includes Player Operations, Ignite Player Marketing, and Player Portfolio—to drive results for our iLottery partners. NPi commends the Virginia Lottery's dedication and focus toward delivering engaging entertainment to Lottery players in support of maximizing contributions to Virginia K-12 public education."

The Virginia Lottery's exceptional first-year results can be attributed to its approach to designing an innovative, best-in-class iLottery program for players. For example, on day one, the Lottery introduced a promotion code on its retail Print 'n Play product to boost player acquisition and encourage engagement with the new iLottery offering. Recognizing the importance of player participation and cross-channel engagement, the Lottery continued to implement promotions over the course of its impressive first year of full iLottery, offering players more flexibility on how and where they choose to engage, including retail-based payment methods and on-ticket promo codes for retail scratch tickets. Additional achievements in FY 2021 included the Lottery's first cross-channel licensed game and the Lottery's first progressive jackpot-enabled instant game.

NPi and its customer network lead the industry in top-performing iLottery programs. The Virginia Lottery's unprecedented success proves the importance of modernization for state and provincial lottery programs and exhibits NPi's expertise in delivering the best technology and industry-leading game content that collectively power the most profitable iLottery programs.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell products online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and is the proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to deploy complex gaming solutions that support the generation of incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, its Power Suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote (TSX: PBL) is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes. For more information visit www.neogames.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

