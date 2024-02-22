NeoPollard Interactive Congratulates the North Carolina Education Lottery on Launching Digital Instants

Two-Year Contract Extension Also Announced

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi" or "Company"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. ("NeoGames") (Nasdaq: NGMS), congratulates the North Carolina Education Lottery ("NCEL" or "Lottery") on the inaugural launch of its portfolio of Digital Instant Games. Along with the launch of this new gaming vertical, NCEL awarded NPi a two-year contract extension for its Online Play and player loyalty programs and its mobile application and related support, fortifying the Company's partnership with the Lottery.

For the first time ever, NCEL's players can now play Digital Instant Games delivered by the NeoGames Studio on their desktop computer or via a full-featured mobile application developed by Pollard Digital Solutions. These games leverage the success of the Lottery's online program powered by NeoGames' technology platforms and by NPI's Power Suite of Services, including Ignite Player Marketing and Player Support.

The launch of Digital Instants provides NCEL with exciting new opportunities to increase player engagement and maximize revenue for public education across the state. With compelling offerings that include popular and successful games like Magic Winnings, Fortunes of Cleopatra, Frost & Flame, and others, coupled with proven play mechanics like key number match, symbol/prize match, cascade, and find the symbol, there's something for every player to enjoy as they begin exploring this new gaming frontier.

"This is a great day for our Lottery, our players, and also for North Carolina's education programs," said Mark Michalko, Executive Director, North Carolina Education Lottery. "Launching Digital Instants creates another essential way we can provide innovative online entertainment to an even wider player demographic that should see real value in engaging with us through this online Lottery offering. We're confident NPi's portfolio of Digital Instants will strike all the right notes with our existing lottery players, as well as new demographics of players who prefer to play online."

"NPi is thrilled to extend our collaborative relationship with the North Carolina Education Lottery," said Colin Hadden, General Manager, NeoPollard Interactive. "Adding this new Digital Instants element to NCEL's Online Play program is an important milestone in establishing a truly omnichannel gaming hub for its players, and we're excited to showcase how this addition complements our existing industry-leading online technologies, allowing players to seamlessly engage with the Lottery across all available channels."

NPi's game content is currently live in North Carolina, Michigan, Virginia, New Hampshire, and Alberta.

Since its inception in 2005, the North Carolina Education Lottery has raised more than $10.2 billion for education programs across all of North Carolina's 100 counties. Last year alone, the Lottery raised more than $1 billion for education programs.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top-performing game content as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The Company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.2% by the Pollard family and 35.8% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes. For more information, please visit our website at www.neogames.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE NeoPollard Interactive

For further information: ABOUT NEOPOLLARD INTERACTIVE, CONTACT: Colin Hadden, Vice President & General Manager, E-mail: [email protected]; FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT POLLARD BANKNOTE, CONTACT: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 204-474-2323, E-mail: [email protected]; FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT NEOGAMES, CONTACT: Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]